July 15, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

City Picks: What we're seeing, streaming and doing this week 

Events for the week of July 15-22

File photo

Tradesman Brewing and Awendaw Green launch a new outdoor music series called Safety Jam, held every Wednesday evening at the brewery

It's time for our weekly roundup of fun stuff to do in town or online. As always, if you are heading out into the world, wear a mask and maintain a proper social distance from others. When in doubt, stay inside and check out all the cool online programs local organizations have to offer.

Safety Jam
Tradesman Brewing Co. and Awendaw Green present Safety Jam, a socially distanced outdoor music event, held every Wednesday this summer at Tradesman Brewing. Enjoy a free show sampling the artistic talents of local and regional acts (donations to artists are encouraged). Beer, soft drinks, and bites from local vendors will be available for purchase. Bring chairs and blankets to spread out on Tradesman’s patio.
Event Details Safety Jam
@ Tradesman Brewing Co.
1647 King St. Ext.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Wednesdays, 6-10 p.m.
Price: Donations
Concert Music, Festivals + Events, Family + Kids and City Picks
Map
From the Archives: Art of Jazz Series
The Gibbes and Charleston Jazz present the virtual series From the Archives: Art of Jazz Edition. Each month, Charleston Jazz releases a full Art of Jazz performance on Facebook and YouTube. This Thursday you’ll hear from The Absolutes saxophonist Kevin Patton and pianist Maxx Bradley, who debuted eight original compositions inspired by artwork on exhibit at the Gibbes Museum. The quartet included Fisher Wilson on bass and Miller Boone on drums.
Event Details From the Archives: Art of Jazz Series
When: Thu., July 16, 7 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Concert Music, Festivals + Events and City Picks
Wine Down Wednesday
Next Wednesday (July 22) had to West Ashley’s Old Towne Creek County Park during Wine Down Wednesday. Guests will enjoy wine, food truck fare from Semilla, and live music from Lane Doss. For the safety of participants, there will be no onsite registration and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are very limited so snag yours soon.
Event Details Wine Down Wednesday
@ Old Towne Creek County Park
1400 Old Towne Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., July 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Price: $15
Festivals + Events, Wine and City Picks
Map
Summer Scouted Studio Pop-up
Local online art gallery, The Scouted Studio (formerly Straight to Art), returns to Timbers Kiawah this summer for an outdoor pop-up gallery event, held each Monday through the end of August. Held in an open air venue at Timbers Kiawah, the pop-up features work by local and regional artists. Head to Timbers Kiawah each Monday, 5-7 p.m. to shop art, social distanced style. Be sure to call (843) 867-7100 to let Scouted Studio know you’re attending.
Event Details Scouted Studio Summer Pop-up
@ Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences’ Clubhouse
3000 Southern Pines Lane
Kiawah
Kiawah Island, SC
When: Mondays, 5-7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 31
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts and City Picks
Map

Safe Sounds
This Saturday head to Safe Sounds at Firefly for live music from The Reckoning, Firefly cocktails, and local food trucks. Tickets for the event are limited to 500 and are purchased in sets of four. Each set of four tickets will secure a spot in a 10-by-10 square, separated on all sides by 8 feet. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the concert, but please leave your dogs, children and outside food and drink at home.
Event Details Safe Sounds
@ Firefly Distillery
4201 Spruill Avenue
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Saturdays, 7 p.m. Continues through July 25
Price: $100/four adult admission tickets
Buy Tickets
Festivals + Events and City Picks
Map
Move for the Movement
Head to the Pour House on July 18 at 11 a.m. for a special yoga and meditation class, Move for the Movement, designed to honor black lives. Guided by yoga instructor Ashley Mizzell (@ashleywiththeasanas) the class is just $10, with all proceeds donated to local community-led campaign, Friends of Gadsden Creek. Friends of Gadsden Creek is a grassroots group that opposes the destruction of Gadsden Creek and demands the revitalization of the area and its surrounding wetlands. The yoga class will take place in the back lot at the Pour House; be sure to pre-register so the organizers have an accurate head count and can comply with social distancing guidelines.
Event Details Move For the Movement
@ Charleston Pour House
1977 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., July 18, 11 a.m.
Price: $10
Buy Tickets
Wellness, Benefits + Fundraisers, Festivals + Events and City Picks
Map

