City Picks: What we're seeing, streaming and doing this week 

It's time for our weekly roundup of fun stuff to do in town or online. As always, if you are heading out into the world, wear a mask and maintain a proper social distance from others. When in doubt, stay inside and check out all the cool online programs local organizations have to offer.Tradesman Brewing Co. and Awendaw Green present Safety Jam, a socially distanced outdoor music event, held every Wednesday this summer at Tradesman Brewing. Enjoy a free show sampling the artistic talents of local and regional acts (donations to artists are encouraged). Beer, soft drinks, and bites from local vendors will be available for purchase. Bring chairs and blankets to spread out on Tradesman’s patio.The Gibbes and Charleston Jazz present the virtual series From the Archives: Art of Jazz Edition. Each month, Charleston Jazz releases a full Art of Jazz performance on Facebook and YouTube. This Thursday you’ll hear from The Absolutes saxophonist Kevin Patton and pianist Maxx Bradley, who debuted eight original compositions inspired by artwork on exhibit at the Gibbes Museum. The quartet included Fisher Wilson on bass and Miller Boone on drums.Next Wednesday (July 22) had to West Ashley’s Old Towne Creek County Park during Wine Down Wednesday. Guests will enjoy wine, food truck fare from Semilla, and live music from Lane Doss. For the safety of participants, there will be no onsite registration and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are very limited so snag yours soon.Local online art gallery, The Scouted Studio (formerly Straight to Art), returns to Timbers Kiawah this summer for an outdoor pop-up gallery event, held each Monday through the end of August. Held in an open air venue at Timbers Kiawah, the pop-up features work by local and regional artists. Head to Timbers Kiawah each Monday, 5-7 p.m. to shop art, social distanced style. Be sure to call (843) 867-7100 to let Scouted Studio know you’re attending.This Saturday head to Safe Sounds at Firefly for live music from The Reckoning, Firefly cocktails, and local food trucks. Tickets for the event are limited to 500 and are purchased in sets of four. Each set of four tickets will secure a spot in a 10-by-10 square, separated on all sides by 8 feet. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the concert, but please leave your dogs, children and outside food and drink at home.Head to the Pour House on July 18 at 11 a.m. for a special yoga and meditation class, Move for the Movement, designed to honor black lives. Guided by yoga instructor Ashley Mizzell (@ashleywiththeasanas) the class is just $10, with all proceeds donated to local community-led campaign, Friends of Gadsden Creek. Friends of Gadsden Creek is a grassroots group that opposes the destruction of Gadsden Creek and demands the revitalization of the area and its surrounding wetlands. The yoga class will take place in the back lot at the Pour House; be sure to pre-register so the organizers have an accurate head count and can comply with social distancing guidelines.