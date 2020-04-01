Support the Charleston City Paper

April 01, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

City Picks: Here's what we're streaming this week 

Events for the week of April 1-8

By
click to enlarge Learn more about the animals at Middleton Place with their virtual content, Plugged In To History

Unsplash

Learn more about the animals at Middleton Place with their virtual content, Plugged In To History

City Picks — our top picks for events around town any given week — have taken on a whole new sheen during these quarantined times. We'll continue to roundup online offerings during these strange weeks and we look forward to seeing what y'all come up with next.

If your business or organization is offering a streaming service that we haven't noted yet, send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Every weekday at 2 p.m. Bulldog Tours hosts virtual tours of historic spots in Charleston. Tune in on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. for ghost tours (rated PG-13).
Event Details Bulldog Virtual Tours
When: Ongoing, 2 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events and City Picks
You can get "plugged in to history" with Middleton Place every Tues.-Thurs. at 11 a.m., where you'll hear history, participate in crafts, and learn more about the site's heritage breed animals. On Fridays at 5 p.m. tune in to learn more about historic drinks and social practices of the past.
Event Details Plugged In To History
When: Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 5 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events, Lectures + Seminars, Family + Kids and City Picks
Every day through April 5, Indie Grits is offering a livestream of their shorts and feature films. Tune into themed blocks of films at 8 p.m. every evening.

Event Details Indie Grits Livestream
When: April 1-5
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events, Film + Radio and City Picks
A great option for kids who love birds of prey (who doesn't love a good vulture video?), the Avian Conservation Center features a variety of educational and entertaining videos on their Facebook and YouTube.
Event Details Online Videos w/ the Avian Conservation Center
When: Ongoing
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events, Nature + Pets, Family + Kids and City Picks
The Charleston Museum offers a variety of online content, from talks with curators to in-depth blogs about various collections. 
Event Details Museum from Home w/ the Charleston Museum
When: Ongoing
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events, Lectures + Seminars, Family + Kids and City Picks
They say movement is medicine, and local gyms and fitness studios are coming in hot with plenty of online workouts, meditations, and tips for staying sane (and fit) during these trying times.
Event Details Streaming Workouts and Meditations
When: Ongoing
Price: Prices vary
Wellness and City Picks

