City Picks: Here's what we're streaming this week 

City Picks — our top picks for events around town any given week — have taken on a whole new sheen during these quarantined times. We'll continue to roundup online offerings during these strange weeks and we look forward to seeing what y'all come up with next.Every weekday at 2 p.m.hosts virtual tours of historic spots in Charleston. Tune in on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. for ghost tours (rated PG-13).You can get "plugged in to history" withevery Tues.-Thurs. at 11 a.m., where you'll hear history, participate in crafts, and learn more about the site's heritage breed animals. On Fridays at 5 p.m. tune in to learn more about historic drinks and social practices of the past.Every day through April 5,is offering a livestream of their shorts and feature films. Tune into themed blocks of films at 8 p.m. every evening.A great option for kids who love birds of prey (who doesn't love a good vulture video?), thefeatures a variety of educational and entertaining videos on their Facebook and YouTube.Theoffers a variety of online content, from talks with curators to in-depth blogs about various collections.They say movement is medicine, andare coming in hot with plenty of online workouts, meditations, and tips for staying sane (and fit) during these trying times.