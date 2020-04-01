City Picks: Here's what we're streaming this week 

City Picks — our top picks for events around town any given week — have taken on a whole new sheen during these quarantined times. We'll continue to roundup online offerings during these strange weeks and we look forward to seeing what y'all come up with next.
If your business or organization is offering a streaming service that we haven't noted yet, send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Every weekday at 2 p.m. Bulldog Tours
hosts virtual tours of historic spots in Charleston. Tune in on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. for ghost tours (rated PG-13).
When: Ongoing, 2 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m.
Free to attend
You can get "plugged in to history" with Middleton Place
every Tues.-Thurs. at 11 a.m., where you'll hear history, participate in crafts, and learn more about the site's heritage breed animals. On Fridays at 5 p.m. tune in to learn more about historic drinks and social practices of the past.
When: Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 5 p.m.
Free to attend
Every day through April 5, Indie Grits
is offering a livestream of their shorts and feature films. Tune into themed blocks of films at 8 p.m. every evening.
When: April 1-5
Free to attend
A great option for kids who love birds of prey (who doesn't love a good vulture video?), the Avian Conservation Center
features a variety of educational and entertaining videos on their Facebook and YouTube.
When: Ongoing
Free to attend
The Charleston Museum
offers a variety of online content, from talks with curators to in-depth blogs about various collections.
When: Ongoing
Free to attend
They say movement is medicine, and local gyms and fitness studios
are coming in hot with plenty of online workouts, meditations, and tips for staying sane (and fit) during these trying times.
When: Ongoing
Prices vary
