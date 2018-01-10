City Paper's 2017 photos from the cutting room floor 

January 10, 2018
Anfernee Robinson released a six-song EP in 2017.
Aurelia Thierree performed in the Spoleto Festival USA production of 'Murmurs.'
Caroline Mauldin is one of many local women who made their voices heard during and after the 2016 election.
DJ DIZ and DJ Mosaic posed for this photoshoot in a Krispy Kreme
The Howling Moon Pimps got the crew together for this shoot by the pool.
This shoot of Johnny Jr. at an abandoned movie theater was initially shut down by North Charleston police, but a few quick snaps were the only ones needed.
This is Joshua Fulton and his pet tortoise, Mutumbo.
Quis KingSoul had just seen the movie It prior to our shoot.
Sometimes all you need is an 88-year-old car and two beautiful people like Sally and George in a picturesque backyard.
Installation artist Patrick Dougherty and his son posed for this shot at Gibbes.
This egg sandwich at The Harbinger was featured in Dish.
Stems and Skins in Park Circle makes sardines sexy.
Witches and Children categorize their music as "stoner metal."
This shot of Samira, aka DJ Sista Misses, came alive, in part because of the classic setting inside The Commodore on upper Meeting Street.
Producer, sound engineer, and musician Matt Zutell actually broke his bed frame for this shot. Oops.
Noah Jones won 'Pianist of the Year' in last year's City Paper Music Awards.