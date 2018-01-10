January 10, 2018 Slideshows » Arts+Movies

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email

City Paper's 2017 photos from the cutting room floor 

By Jonathan Boncek, Michael Campina, Ruta Elvikyte and Keely Laughlin | 17 Images
Jonathan Boncek
Al "Hollywood" Meggett during a photo shoot at his King Street boxing gym.
Jonathan Boncek

Anfernee Robinson released a six-song EP in 2017.

Jonathan Boncek

Aurelia Thierree performed in the Spoleto Festival USA production of 'Murmurs.'

Jonathan Boncek

Caroline Mauldin is one of many local women who made their voices heard during and after the 2016 election.

Jonathan Boncek

DJ DIZ and DJ Mosaic posed for this photoshoot in a Krispy Kreme

Skip ad in
Jonathan Boncek

The Howling Moon Pimps got the crew together for this shoot by the pool.

Jonathan Boncek

This shoot of Johnny Jr. at an abandoned movie theater was initially shut down by North Charleston police, but a few quick snaps were the only ones needed.

Jonathan Boncek

This is Joshua Fulton and his pet tortoise, Mutumbo.

Jonathan Boncek

Quis KingSoul had just seen the movie It prior to our shoot.

Jonathan Boncek

Sometimes all you need is an 88-year-old car and two beautiful people like Sally and George in a picturesque backyard.

Skip ad in
Jonathan Boncek

Installation artist Patrick Dougherty and his son posed for this shot at Gibbes.

Jonathan Boncek

This egg sandwich at The Harbinger was featured in Dish.

Jonathan Boncek

Stems and Skins in Park Circle makes sardines sexy.

Jonathan Boncek

Witches and Children categorize their music as "stoner metal."

Keely Laughlin

This shot of Samira, aka DJ Sista Misses, came alive, in part because of the classic setting inside The Commodore on upper Meeting Street.

Skip ad in
Michael Campina

Producer, sound engineer, and musician Matt Zutell actually broke his bed frame for this shot. Oops.

Ruta Elvikyte

Noah Jones won 'Pianist of the Year' in last year's City Paper Music Awards.

More slideshows
Buying and selling at Crafty Bastards 2017
Best of Charleston travels to Neverland for 2017
PHOTOS: Redux Contemporary Art Center moves to Upper King Street
2017 Southeastern Beard and Moustache Championship
1/17
Jonathan Boncek
Al "Hollywood" Meggett during a photo shoot at his King Street boxing gym.
Play Slideshow

Additional Slideshows

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS