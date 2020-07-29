Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

July 29, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

City Paper Pet Superlatives 2020 

And the award goes to..

We asked City Paper pet owners to submit photos of their fuzzy/scaly/feathered friends in six categories last week. The judging was tough, but we picked a few of our favorites. Lucky for you, we posted them all online.

Best in Show

click to enlarge Roscoe - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Roscoe

Roscoe - "Roscoe is the best boy because he is a huge snuggler, he sleeps about 15 hours a day. Always excited to see you even if you were only gone for 2 minutes. Loves cookies, walkies, car rides, and sunbathing on the porch. 10/10 would adopt again."

click to enlarge Aurey - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Aurey

Aurey - "Always happy, this 11 year old lights up the room with her goofy grin!"

Best Smile

click to enlarge bagel.jpg

Bagel - "She was the only survivor of a whole litter that was thrown in a dumpster. They threw her away like trash and I collected her like treasure. She is my everything Bagel."

click to enlarge mozzie2.jpg

Mozzie - "He's a good boy because he smiles when winter is officially over."

Slideshow 2020 Pet Superlatives: Best Smile
2020 Pet Superlatives: Best Smile 45 slides
Best Friend

click to enlarge jax.jpg

Jax - "Jax was left in an abandoned house in Jacksonville, N.C. (hence the name) and has terrible separation anxiety because of it. All he wants in life is to be with me. We tried behavioral therapy and meds, but one day I thought: Why would I deprive him of the thing he loves the most?! So I purchased him a Baby Bjorn and we we were off. Jax loves his Bjorn! You'll often see us biking together downtown or even at dog-friendly bars with a big smile on his face as he sits comfortably on my back or belly. I'm proud to say he's my best friend, and I'm glad I can finally give him the friendship he missed out on for so long."

click to enlarge mrt.jpg

Mr. T - "He is always by my side and doesn't hog the bed!"

Slideshow 2020 Pet Superlatives: Best Friend
2020 Pet Superlatives: Best Friend 57 slides
Most Likely to Snore

click to enlarge beau.jpg

Beau - "He's a sweet boy. Always ready to play. Loves other dogs and people."

click to enlarge jarvis.jpg

Jarvis - "He's a big goofball who doesn't know his own size so he's always knocking into things or knocking things over."

Slideshow 2020 Pet Superlatives: Most Likely to Snore
2020 Pet Superlatives: Most Likely to Snore 31 slides
Class Clown

click to enlarge autnmac.jpg

Aunt Mac - "Sometimes you have to be bad."

click to enlarge lonnie.jpg

Lonnie - "Lonnie is a sweet boy who loves to play and cuddle and has the biggest personality!"

Slideshow 2020 Pet Superlatives: Class Clown
2020 Pet Superlatives: Class Clown 30 slides
Best Dressed

click to enlarge ducky.jpg

Ducky Bourque - "Ducky loves to visit her dad while he is working at a local brewery. She shows off her Aloha fashion by sitting at the bar and makes everyone around her smile."

marley.jpg

Marley - "He never fusses when his mom dresses him up."

Slideshow 2020 Pet Superlatives: Best Dressed
2020 Pet Superlatives: Best Dressed 24 slides
