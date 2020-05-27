Citadel alumni Lee Davis breaks record with 16 Murph workouts in 24 hours 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Lee Davis completed 16 rounds of the Murph in under 24 hours
This Memorial Day, local Citadel alumni and Rhapsody CrossFit
athlete Lee Davis set a new record for consecutive "Murph" workouts completed within 24 hours. The Murph is a commemorative workout done by athletes around the world on Memorial Day in honor of the late Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005.
Davis completed 16 rounds of the intense workout in 22 hours and 3 minutes. The Murph consists of: 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, 1 mile run. The prescribed standard is to do the workout in a 20-pound weighted vest, to mimic body armor.
In a press release, Rhapsody head coach Alan Shaw said: "Murph is, hands down, one of the most challenging workouts in CrossFit, but it’s about so much more than being a tough benchmark. It’s what we as a community do to thank and pay tribute to those who gave their all for us."
Davis is no stranger to tough physical challenges. In March he ran a 100-mile ultramarathon, and he hopes to run the length of South Carolina later this summer. His Murph application to the Guinness Book of World records is under review.