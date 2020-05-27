Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Citadel alumni Lee Davis breaks record with 16 Murph workouts in 24 hours 

16 rounds in under 24 hours

Lee Davis completed 16 rounds of the Murph in under 24 hours
  Lee Davis completed 16 rounds of the Murph in under 24 hours
This Memorial Day, local Citadel alumni and Rhapsody CrossFit athlete Lee Davis set a new record for consecutive "Murph" workouts completed within 24 hours. The Murph is a commemorative workout done by athletes around the world on Memorial Day in honor of the late Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005.

Davis completed 16 rounds of the intense workout in 22 hours and 3 minutes. The Murph consists of: 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, 1 mile run. The prescribed standard is to do the workout in a 20-pound weighted vest, to mimic body armor.

In a press release, Rhapsody head coach Alan Shaw said: "Murph is, hands down, one of the most challenging workouts in CrossFit, but it’s about so much more than being a tough benchmark. It’s what we as a community do to thank and pay tribute to those who gave their all for us."

Davis is no stranger to tough physical challenges. In March he ran a 100-mile ultramarathon, and he hopes to run the length of South Carolina later this summer. His Murph application to the Guinness Book of World records is under review.

