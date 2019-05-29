Cinematic happenings in Charleston check out this summer 

Being given you your own column can be a treat for the writer. You're given the freedom to talk about whatever in the heck you wanna talk about. For instance, I could wax poetic about how my Blu-ray collection has grown thanks to my recent purchases of the following: a killer felines movie The Uncanny, a wackado New Zealand flick, Death Warmed Up, and John Cassavetes' A Woman Under The Influence. But outside of them appearing in my mailbox, they aren't exactly local events. This week, I figured I'd mention a couple things that are actually happening around our fair city.

The Peninsula Stories: Ralph & Sid

On Sat. June 8 (the 35th anniversary of the release of Gremlins and Ghostbusters, BTW) if you travel down over to the Cinebarre Mt. Pleasant, you can catch The Peninsula Stories, a film that promises to unveil the underground truths to the roots of the athletic output of our fair city.

Directed by KrisKaylin Productions and narrated by Dr. Justin Beaufort, this is the first episode of a series that will dive into the peninsula's culture of sports and it's true underrated talents. The film follows Deljavon "Ralph" Simmons and Sidney Sanders of Burke High School, detailing their upbringing, how they met, what brought them together, the different paths they took, and where they are now. There will be many showings throughout the day.

Terrace Theater is now hosting Fathom Events

A staple of Regal Cinema locations, Fathom Events will get indie with it, partnering with James Island's only movie theater, the Terrace. Fathom Events is known for broadcasting entertainment events in movie theaters throughout the U.S., including Metropolitan Opera Live in HD, concerts, sporting events, re-releases of popular films, and the ever-so-awesome Rifftrax specials roasting B-movies, Fathom Events will be bringing three events to a theater very near you.

For more information on The Audience: NT Live 10th Anniversary (June 3), a live rebroadcast of Helen Mirren's portrayal as Queen Elizabeth II in the Tony Award winning play; Pavarotti (June 4), Ron Howard's documentary celebrating the life of opera icon Luciano Pavarotti; and Emanuel (June 17, 19), the documentary detailing the events following the tragic events at the Emanuel A.M.E. Church, visit fathomevents.com.

Harry Potter and the Magical Music Hall

Eighteen years ago, Chris Columbus, the director behind films like Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire, and writer of such films as The Goonies and Gremlins, took on the first book in J.K. Rowling's sprawling series. Unsurprisingly, the tale of an orphaned boy enrolling in wizard school and the adventures that naturally resulted from said schooling became a huge hit that birthed seven more films over the rest of the decade. For those who can't get enough of the wizarding world or those who never got the chance to catch the film on a screen bigger than their TV, The Charleston Music Hall will host the Summer of Potter Series every Monday starting June 10 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. There will be Potter themed decorations, a Harry Potter themed art exhibit, and Potter themed trivia and Hogwarts House contests at every film.