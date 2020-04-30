Cinco To-Go: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home with these Charleston specials and deals 

Cinco de Mayo, famously, celebrates everyone's favorite Mexican conflict: the Battle of Puebla, in which Mexican forces turned back French troops on May 5, 1862. (For more on how to appropriately celebrate Cinco without making yourself a burro
While Charlestonians would normally be headed out to celebrate with some Mexican food and a few drinks, with the concerns around the pandemic, plans have had to change. Us and our friends at Corona and Casa Noble Tequila are highlighting some local places that will make your Cinco de Mayo at home just as festive and fun.
All three locations of Mex 1
are serving up Cinco Party Packs. For $65, they include a family-style taco box (which feeds four to six people), your choice of a half-gallon Margarita mixer, a six pack of Mexican beer, limes, and some Cinco de Mayo party essentials. Limited supplies available, online
orders open at 10 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo.
SOL Southwest Kitchen
is dishing up margarita mixes for $8, $3 select tacos, and taco party family meals starting at $35. For details, visit their website
.
All six of Charleston's La Haciendas
will be offering fajita, burrito, or taco family packs. For $30, they feed four people and include sides. Get it for takeout or delivery through Chownow, Doordash, or UberEats.
Poblano's
will be offering fajita, burrito, or taco family packs. For $30, they feed four people and includes sides. Get it for takeout or delivery through Chownow, Doordash, or UberEats.
Margarita's
will be offering fajita, burrito, or taco family packs. For $30, they feed four people and include sides. Get it for takeout or delivery through Chownow, Doordash, or UberEats.
El Jefe
is offering curbside pickup for BOGO Cinco Boxes. Each $15 box includes two ground beef tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes; chips and salsa; and a Corona.
From May 5-May 9, Pink Cactus
will be doing free chips and salsa and $2 beers with a purchase of a to-go meal.
132 Spring
is offering two tacos for $10 — pick between carnitas, chicken, or fish.
Yo Bo Cantina Fresca
is open from 12 to 8 p.m. for take out. To celebrate Cinco, they're doing a Guac Trio (chips, salsa, queso) for $9.50; supersize and get chips and pints of Yo Bo's queso, guacamole and salsa for $25; or wash it all down with $15 gallons of Dos Equis draft or their mason jar margarita mix.
Zia Taqueria
is whipping up a smothered Mexican Flag Burrito, filled with borracho beans, rice, pico, chicken or carne asada. It'll be topped with salsa verde, New Mexican red chile, and a drizzle of crema.
Jalisco
is doing a 10-taco special for $55: 10 tacos, two sides, chips and salsa. They're also doing a six pack of Corona or margarita mix for $12. Or order your favorite Mexican dishes, including enchiladas, tamales, and more.
3 Matadors Tequileria
is doing Cinco de Mayo family meals (each served with chips, queso, salsa, refried beans and Mexican rice), including: 10 tacos for $32; 10 tacos and chicken and steak quesadilla for $45; and a family fajita bar that makes 12 fajitas for $58. Wash it down with a gallon of their signature margarita for $20, or spring for a frozen margarita for $25.
El Pincho Taco
will feed your celebration with a to-go taco bar that feeds four and includes a half tray of protein; quarts of rice and beans; pico de gallo; salsa; tortillas; and four churros for $49. The six-person taco bar features a full tray of protein; two quarts of rice; a quart of beans; pico de gallo; salsa; tortillas; and six churros for $65. You can add a six-pack of mix-and-match beers for $10.
Sticky Fingers
is offering $35 make at home nachos, tacos, and quesadilla kits. They include everything you need to make the dish and a half gallon of margarita mix.
Rebel Taqueria
will be selling their Rebel margarita mix and a Rebel Margarita Gose with Low Tide Brewing. You can snag the special from May 1-5.
What's Cinco without a margarita? Taco Boy
can hook you up with their Cinco de Mayo kits. For $65, they'll hook you up with casa margarita and skinny margarita mixes for six, a 12 pack of Tecate, and more.