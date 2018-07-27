Chill out with the Charleston Curling Club this Sat. July 28 

click to enlarge Dustin Hesse

Relive the Winter Games and the U.S. Men's curling team’s upset victory over Sweden this Saturday during the inaugural Charleston One-Day Bonspiel. Twenty teams from ten curling clubs in five states will be competing in the tournament at the Ice Palace. The bonspiel starts at 8 a.m. and will feature five games being played at once.

Curling, also called "chess on ice," originated in late medieval Scotland. In a nod to the sport’s heritage, there will be a bagpiping ceremony before the championship match just before 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes or kilts aside from their usual curling gear — plus, some veteran curlers have been playing for more than 40 years, so it should be an interesting competition.

For more information, visit charlestoncurlingclub.com.