Check out the Gibbes' annual King Street Antique Stroll this Wed. Dec. 4 

Explore the hidden treasures of Charleston in the annual King Street Antique Stroll
This Wed. Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m., the Gibbes Museum of Art hosts their annual King Street antique stroll. Tickets are $30/nonmembers, $20/members, $10/student and faculty and can be purchased online
.
Participants can sip on wine and nibble on cheese while exploring the best and finest of Charleston's antique dealers with the guidance of experts in the field. Guests will learn all about the antique scene in the Lowcountry and the history of the many valuable items in each store.
Additionally, the dealers will give participants VIP access to their greatest finds. From elegant furniture to stately home decor, there is a world of treasures waiting for you in the antique shops of King Street.
The tour kicks off at the Gibbes at 6 p.m.
When: Wed., Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.
Price:
$30/nonmembers, $20/members, $10/student and faculty
