Charleston's first ever Trucks, Taps, and Tunes Festival heads to Ladson this September 

Enjoy the best food, brew, and bands of the Lowcountry

By
Your night could be like kind of like this if you head to Ladson's first food truck, beer, and live music festival
  • Flickr user Eugene Mah
  • Your night could be like kind of like this if you head to Ladson's first food truck, beer, and live music festival
On Sept. 14 and 15, the Exchange Club of Charleston will host the Trucks, Taps, and Tunes Festival to showcase some of the Lowcountry's best food, music, and craft beer.  The festival will take place in Exchange Park (at the Coastal Carolina fairgrounds) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. 

The festival features over 15 local food trucks and beer offerings — including Holy City Brewing, Revelry, Rusty Bull, and Palmetto Brewing Co. — as well as performances from six Charleston bands.

With a $12 GA ticket ($10 until Sept. 1), festival goers can enjoy three live concerts each day and access to all those food and beer trucks. For an enhanced experience, guests can purchase VIP tickets ($40+) and enjoy private bathrooms, exclusive beverage service, and a screening of the USC v Alabama football game in an air-conditioned space. VIP guests can also enjoy premium seating for the live performances in a reserved section of Lakefront Stage. 

People of all ages are welcome, as the festival will include kid-friendly fun and attractions. General admission for children is $6, and children under the age of five are admitted free.

Parking for the festival is free, and tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate. Please note that ticket prices increase after Sept. 1.
Event Details Trucks, Taps, and Tunes Festival
@ Exchange Park Fairgrounds
9850 Hwy. 78
Ladson
Charleston, SC
When: Sept. 14-15, 11 a.m.
Price: $40/VIP, $10/general
Buy Tickets
Festivals + Events
Map

