Charleston's 2017 in review 

Is it over yet? For the past 12 months I've felt like a kid peeking at a horror show with my hands over my eyes. While this year brought great gifts, both personally and professionally, a shadow of ugliness hung in the background thanks to each morning's fresh hell delivered by our commander-in-chief. A year ago, after the election, I told myself, "Maybe he won't be that bad. Maybe his isolationist, racist, arrogant, ignorant, idiotic, jingoistic, narcissistic, misogynistic, clown shoe pomposity is all a campaign trail act."
Of course, it wasn't. And as we close out 2017, I realize he’s only getting started. But he is only one man in a nation of 323 million. In a state of 5 million. In a city of 134,385, and there are still important stories here that need to be told. So we'll keep telling them, whether he likes it or not. Happy New Year. —Kinsey Gidick
if you're in the car or just trying to tune out the lady in 18A, check out a sampling of the tunes over on Spotify. — Sam Spence
As I look back on the year in regards to the words I have written, there is one subject that I believe epitomizes the divisions we experience, not only as Americans, but as one human race. — Dwayne Green
Brains, edge, and ambition defined Charleston's theater scene in 2017, with work and players coming together to demonstrate a rich and raging stage presence throughout the city. — Maura Hogan
From new contemporary galleries to new festivals, Charleston felt like a true incubator of the arts this year. — City Paper Staff
It's the end of another year and it's time for one of many, many, many end-of-the-year lists. This is one of those lists. I could go on about Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, Logan, Baby Driver, Split, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Get Out, or Dunkirk but rather than pick films and declare them as the best, I'd rather focus on a few lesser known films that have stuck with me most this year. — Kevin Young
If last year was all about comfort eating, this year was all about survival food. What can I eat to make me feel like I'll make it out of the next four years alive? For me, that meant a lot of Ladles and Poke Tea House lunches punctuated by some indulgent dinners at Le Farfalle, Stella's, Bar Normandy, FIG, and Spero. And thank god I did because I needed to keep my strength up for the shitstorm — in food news and beyond — that was 2017. — Kinsey Gidick
As tempting as it is to regard the past year as an awful appendage to 2016, plenty of good things happened. We finally started listening to women (and believing them!) after years of doing the exact opposite, and our politics and culture are mirroring the actual makeup of America in unprecedented ways. So enjoy the last few days of our wokest year yet by looking back through what mattered the most in Charleston in 2017. — Adam Manno
In case you're not already overwhelmed with year-end lists, here's another one for good measure. This year, City Paper music writers dish about their five favorite albums from 2017, including at least two local albums in each writer's list. You'll notice that some artists appear twice — like Mechanical River, Contour, and DUMB Doctors — because we gave no restrictions here: Overlap is fine because it's honest. So here are the records, local releases and beyond, that gave us the most pause over the past 12 months. And here's to another year of great music. Happy holidays, friends. — City Paper Editorial Staff