CharlestonGOOD hosts fundraising event with wine tasting, live music, and local art 

-
Elizabeth Ervin
-
Leah Suarez performs at CharlestonGOOD's upcoming event.
CharlestonGOOD hosts a special fundraising event at Mira Charleston on Mon. April 30 at 6 p.m. in order to raise money for supporting local nonprofits. The event will feature wine, food, and local art and music. Advance tickets are required
and are $50.
Mira Winery will provide the wine for a Napa Valley wine-tasting while Butcher & Bee provides hors d’oeuvres.
Local artists Fernanda Ornellas Caggiano and Wilfred Spoon will be at the event for a one-night exhibit of their art. Caggiano is an accomplished muralist and impasto painter. Spoon is an artist and craftsman, best known for his custom picture frames at his shop, Carolina Fine Art Framing.
Music will be provided by Leah Suarez, a jazz singer who co-founded Jazz Artists of Charleston and co-produces the Charleston Jazz Orchestra. Local musician Abdiel Iriarte will join her on keyboards.
Funds raised at this event will go toward sponsoring other local nonprofits so their leaders can focus on their charitable work without the stress of running their nonprofit.
If you cannot attend but wish to make a donation to CharlestonGOOD,
you can donate on their website.