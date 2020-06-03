Charleston candidate surveys for June 2020 primary 

For the June 2020 primaries, Charleston City Paper
sent each contested candidate running for public office in Charleston County a six-question survey to give voters an idea of their priorities.
You can find more information about key races
on the ballot in our June 3 issue, as well as our endorsements
for most Charleston-area races. Candidates that did not respond are marked "NR."
Federal Races
U.S. Senate
Republican
Duke Buckner
Joseph Reynolds
Michael LaPierre
City Paper endorsement: Lindsey Graham
U.S. House
1st Congressional District
Republican
Brad Mole
Chris Cox (NR)
Nancy Mace
City Paper endorsement: Kathy Landing
State Races
S.C. Senate
District 41
Democratic
Jason Mills
City Paper endorsement: Sam Skardon
District 44
Democratic
Kris DeLorme
City Paper endorsement: Debbie Bryant
Republican
Brian Adams
City Paper endorsement: Gayla McSwain
NOTE: State House and Charleston County questionnaires will be posted by 2 p.m.