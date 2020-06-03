Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Charleston candidate surveys for June 2020 primary 

Meet the Candidates

By
For the June 2020 primaries, Charleston City Paper sent each contested candidate running for public office in Charleston County a six-question survey to give voters an idea of their priorities.

You can find more information about key races on the ballot in our June 3 issue, as well as our endorsements for most Charleston-area races. Candidates that did not respond are marked "NR."

Federal Races

U.S. Senate

Republican
Duke Buckner
Joseph Reynolds
Michael LaPierre
City Paper endorsement: Lindsey Graham

U.S. House

1st Congressional District

Republican
Brad Mole
Chris Cox (NR)
Nancy Mace
City Paper endorsement: Kathy Landing

State Races

S.C. Senate

District 41

Democratic
Jason Mills
City Paper endorsement: Sam Skardon

District 44

Democratic
Kris DeLorme
City Paper endorsement: Debbie Bryant

Republican
Brian Adams
City Paper endorsement: Gayla McSwain

NOTE: State House and Charleston County questionnaires will be posted by 2 p.m.

