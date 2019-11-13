November 13, 2019 Food+Drink » Features

Charleston Wine + Food introduces year-round events in their Test Kitchen 

Join the Conversation

By
click to enlarge Maneet Chauhan (right) stopped by for a Tasting Notes Live! recording with Stephanie Burt, host of the Southern Fork podcast

Provided

Maneet Chauhan (right) stopped by for a Tasting Notes Live! recording with Stephanie Burt, host of the Southern Fork podcast

Latest in Features

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS