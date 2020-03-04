Charleston Wine + Food Events Not Sold Out – Yet 

click to enlarge Courtesy Charleston Wine + Food

Past Prosecco

click to enlarge Courtesy Charleston Wine + Food

Thurs. March 511 a.m.-12:15 p.m.$95159 Rutledge

This under-$100 beverage workshop is all about the bubbles. Turns out, there's more to the sparkling world than Prosecco and Champs. Italian winemakers Lucrezia Carrega Malabaila (Malabaila Wines) and Cristina Fiorini (Fiorini Wines) take guests through tastings of lambrusco, franciacorta, metodo classico, and asti spumante. You'll learn about what makes these wines perfectly effervescent, and perhaps you'll discover that a bottle of lambrusco is exactly what you need for your next celebration. Lucrezia is part of the 65th generation of the Malabaila family, and Cristina is a fourth generation lambrusco producer. We aren't certain of the math on that, but pretty sure it adds up to expert-level vino guidance.

click to enlarge Courtesy Charleston Wine + Food

Cans + Kegs: Wine Not?

click to enlarge Courtesy Charleston Wine + Food

Fri. March 62-4:30 p.m.$95The Pavilion at Patriots Point Links

Nick Hines writes for VinePair, "You probably know this already, but cans are a lot lighter than bottles. That means they have a smaller carbon footprint than glass ... but also that they take less cardboard to hold and transport. Furthermore, cans are made with much more recycled content than glass bottles." While the most environmentally friendly way to enjoy your favorite adult beverage is to drink it straight from the tap (glass optional), cans also have their place, and the popularity of canned libations is growing. At this VinePair-supported event guests will discover that canned vino ain't all bad. Enjoy delicious bites and sips from talent including Christophe Rausch, Russell Hearn, JP Caldcleugh, Ryan Pera, Jeremiah Schenzel, Nicholas Dowling, Cory O'Connor, Alec Gropman, Justin Hunt, Kelly Vogelheim, Alison Cates, Thomas Monroe, Tyler Akin, Ben Norton, and Jason McGarry.

click to enlarge Courtesy Charleston Wine + Food

Happy Hour at Royal American

Sat. March 7

4-5:30 p.m.

$45

The Royal American

This ain't your average HH, festival goers. This W + F hour-and-a-half event takes place at beloved dive bar and music venue Royal American and is replete with hip-hop vibes, cocktail punches, spirit-free sips, and small bites served up by chef Colleen Quarls. Quarls serves as chef de cuisine at Molly's Rise & Shine, a hip Nola breakfast joint. Rise & Shine is BYOB, but they do the heavy lifting for you: their "friendly beverages" include house-made sodas; virgin bloody Marys; and a lunchbox cocktail combo with house mixers, OJ, and Topo Chico. All this to say — teetotalers, you'll be in good hands.

click to enlarge Courtesy Charleston Wine + Food

Drink Responsibly: Sustainable Tequila

Thurs. March 5

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

$115

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

No worms were harmed in the making of this event: spend a pre-lunch hour sipping tequila and learning about the industry's shift to a more sustainable product in this master class taught by Morgan Hurley of Mex 1. Hurley will shine a light on the brands that impact our environment, sharing his first-hand experience from the fields of Mexico. Yes folks, not all tequila is created equal. Sip on sustainable tequilas, and discover which of your favorites are made in the most sustainable way. There will be light bites, but this event is learning and libation forward. So eat breakfast, maybe.

click to enlarge Courtesy Charleston Wine + Food

Park Cafe Signature Dinner (limited quantity)

Fri. March 6

7-9:30 p.m.

$185

Park Cafe

Park Cafe executive chef Pat Gottschall and Cherry Bombe Magazine culinary director Kia Damon team up to serve a meal "firmly rooted in the traditions of the south." While many signature dinners are sold out (and often run together in the jam-packed schedule) we're stoked about this particular event because not only are both chefs uber talented and on the rise, the location is ideal for this breed of event. After the sweet little neighborhood cafe stopped dinner service a couple of years ago, they started hosting monthly family-style themed dinners. Gotschall has proven his culinary creativity with the different themes (from Italian to fruits de mer) and we can't wait to see what Florida-born, self-taught, big city livin' Damon brings to the table. Steve Lohr of J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines provides the pours.