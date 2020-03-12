Charleston tourism-based businesses are trying to stay optimistic despite some coronavirus-related travel impacts 

Less than a dozen cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in South Carolina as of March 12, but the impact of COVID-19 is beginning to spread through Charleston’s tourism industry as cancellations spring up by the hour.
It’s still too early to quantify the effects, says Helen Hill, the CEO of Explore Charleston, but there is “an increased impact on group and leisure travel.” Hill, along with many business owners, is staying optimistic, noting “many people are postponing and rebooking as opposed to canceling events.”
Avocet Hospitality Group's Tides hotel on Folly Beach and the Vendue downtown have experienced a “slow down” in reservations, company representative Kris Altman says. There’s also been an "uptick in cancellations, reservation modifications" for March and the first part of April.
At one downtown bed and breakfast, an employee who asked not to be named, said staff has noticed an increase in local traffic at the hotel. "One lady said she was going to do a cruise, but decided not to," opting for a vacation in town, instead.
Despite several hotels noticing an increase in cancellations and vacancies, bars and restaurants popular among tourists say that they’re staying busy.
Blind Tiger manager Richard Joo says the popular Broad Street bar hasn’t seen a decrease in customers. Perhaps characteristic of the city's festive draw, Joo says he's mostly heard jokes from customers. On King Street, Prohibition employee Ariana Cohen says she also has not noticed any decline in business. "I just noticed more hand sanitizer."
Joshua Hurley, manager at the Rarebit, says the restaurant had a busy weekend and week. Despite becoming a frequent spot for tourists to eat, Hurley isn’t sure if the business or Charleston will be affected. “I think people are going to keep coming to Charleston regardless,” he says.
Many local businesses are remaining open, but proceeding with caution. The Gibbes Museum of Art, the Terrace Theater, Flowertown Players, and Queen Street Playhouse have all announced an increase in cleaning and sterilization procedures, but are otherwise operating as normal.
For the time being, cruise ships continue to operate on a regular schedule, bringing thousands of visitors to the Holy City. Liz Crumley from the S.C. Ports Authority says protocols for monitoring passenger traffic, controlled by federal Homeland Security and Customs officials along with cruise lines, are "comprehensive and responsive to the situation at hand."
In other parts of the city, large St. Patrick's Day gatherings downtown and in Park Circle have been canceled to avoid gatherings where asymptomatic people could spread the virus despite their best efforts.
Roughly 80 percent of COVID-19 cases have been mild, according to DHEC’s Lowcountry medical director Katy Richardson. Only 5 percent of cases have been critical. Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk for severe complications, the Centers for Disease Control says.
Health experts say social distancing is the most effective way to halt the spread of COVID-19, one remedy that could have negative side effects for local tourism-based businesses.
Fear of COVID-19 has caused dramatic disruptions to tourism in other parts of the country. The South By Southwest music and arts festival's cancellation last week created a stir in Austin, Texas where the event brought in more than $350 million last year
. Airlines have seen a sharp decline in ticket sales, other reports note.
In response to possible loss of business, the Small Business Administration is providing up to $2 million in disaster assistance
to small businesses and private non-profits in certain designated areas.