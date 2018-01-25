Charleston Surfrider holds second "Love Your Ocean" fundraiser Feb. 8 

click to enlarge
Flickr user Noelle and Mike
The Charleston Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation
is hosting their second annual Love Your Ocean fundraiser on Feb. 8 to support environmentalist initiatives.
The Surfrider Foundation is a grassroots, nonprofit environmental organization that is dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans and beaches through a wide network of activists. These activists fight to support policies that protect the coast, raise awareness for issues facing our shores, and provide support for local environmentalists and activists. Currently, the Surfrider Foundation is engaged in 114 campaigns nationwide, including four in South Carolina.
One of these campaigns is Rise Above Plastics, an initiative championed by the Charleston Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. Rise Above Plastics seeks to enact ordinances that would discourage or prohibit the use of plastic bags in retail settings. They have already seen some success. In 2016, Isle of Palms issued a ban on plastic bags. Since then, other towns like Hilton Head and Beaufort have considered initiatives to stop the use of single-use plastics.
Another successful campaign in the Charleston area is the Ocean Friendly Restaurants Initiative, which asks local restaurants to not use polystyrene foam cups and containers and to follow other environmentally friendly guidelines.
Support these and other inspiring environmental initiatives by joining the Surfrider Foundation for their fundraiser that will be held at Redux starting at 6 p.m. The event includes a silent auction, live music by Zoe Child, drinks from Sweet Water Brewing, appetizers by Mex 1, and a special Love Your Ocean Cathead Vodka cocktail.
Tickets are just $15, which includes one drink ticket and snacks. There will be almost 100 items available for auction as well as raffle tickets available for purchase that give you a chance to win one of two surfboards donated by Ocean Surf Shop and Shred Season.