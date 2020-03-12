Charleston RiverDogs season delayed, Stingrays season suspended due to coronavirus concerns 

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith
You'll have to wait a little longer this season, kid
Today Minor League Baseball
announced that they will delay the start of the 2020 season, following suit with Major League Baseball. The Charleston RiverDogs are the minor league affiliate of the New York Yankees.
Working with the MLB, the MiLB will resume play "as soon as it safe to do so." The MLB has pushed its season by at least two weeks; a final word on new dates for both leagues has not been announced.
The RiverDogs season was slated to begin on Thurs. April 9. This year's promotional schedule looks promising, with games that featured a "human cannonball," "100 seasons of Babe Ruth," and, of course, Thirsty Thursdays.
In other local sports news, the ECHL (the Stingrays' league) announced that all ECHL games have been suspended
for the 2019-2020 season.