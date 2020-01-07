Charleston RiverDogs introduce their first youth travel baseball team 

Ron Cogswell

Youth players will get a chance to play on the field at Riley Park

Event Details RiverDogs Youth Travel Baseball Team Tryouts @ West Ashley High School 4060 W. Wildcat Blvd. West Ashley Charleston, SC When: Sat., Jan. 11, 9 a.m. Price: Free to attend Sports Map

If you or your kiddos are big RiverDogs fans, you'll be excited to know that baseball-loving kids now have the chance to try out for the first RiverDogs youth travel team. Tryouts will be held on Sat. Jan. 11 at West Ashley High School, with check-in starting at 9 a.m.The program will be led by Chris Singleton, the RiverDogs' director of community outreach, and a former minor league outfielder with the Chicago Cubs. The RiverDogs' youth travel teams (9u-12u) will function differently from other area travel programs. In addition to playing competitive baseball at a high level, the players will be exposed to RiverDogs' initiatives of philanthropy and community outreach.In a press release Singleton says, "The RiverDogs are looking forward to teaching both on field skills and life skills by requiring every player and coach to continually engage in philanthropic activities throughout the season."Players will have the opportunity to interact with the RiverDogs team and get some playing time at the Joe.Questions? You can call or email Singleton directly at (843) 577-3647 or csingleton@riverdogs.com.