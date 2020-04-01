Support the Charleston City Paper

April 01, 2020 Food+Drink » Features

Charleston restaurants forced to weigh realities of coronavirus closures 

New Normal

By
click to enlarge Babas on Cannon says 95 percent of their orders are placed using their mobile app

Ruta Smith

Babas on Cannon says 95 percent of their orders are placed using their mobile app

Latest in Features

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS