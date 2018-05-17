Charleston Public Library changes its tune on WYLA, shutting down the community radio station 

WYLA 97.5 finds its focus in Charleston's legit music scene

L is for Local

If you could launch a radio station, what song would you play first? For many, making that call could result in a slight spiral into insanity. But for Kevin Crothers, station manager at the Charleston County Public Library's (CCPL) WYLA 97.5 FM, there wasn't much deliberation on how he'd kick things off — he knew, undoubtedly, that the station's first steps would be taken with 1978's "Radio Radio" by Elvis Costello & the Attractions.

By Kelly Rae Smith

