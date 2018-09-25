Charleston proclaims this Saturday as "Red Rice Day" in honor of Gullah Geechee culture 

"Charleston, in addition to financial prosperity, also benefited from the culinary culture created by the enslaved Africans and their progeny," the document reads. "Along with their knowledge of rice cultivation, the enslaved brought with them the recipe for a flavorful, tomato-based rice dish commonly known as jollof."
The American interpretation of the dish, commonly known as Red Rice, is a source of pride for Gullah Geechee communities, descendants of enslaved Africans settled on the East Coast stretching from St. Johns County in Florida to Williamson, N.C., according to the proclamation.
"This was a way to promote what Charleston's known for, food, and give a shoutout to people who helped make it a reality in the first place," he said.Kearney first thought of proposing a day to honor the South Carolina flag, a jab at those who revere the Confederate battle flag.
"That’s another unifying thing about red rice is that it can be prepared traditionally, with pork sausage or pork meat, but it can be prepared with crab meat, or shrimp meat, or you can make a vegetarian version with vegetable stock," he says.
The dish and its new day will be discussed in two panel discussions this Saturday during the 35th annual MOJA Arts Festival, which celebrates African-American and Caribbean arts.
The first discussion will focus on modern day issues in the Gullah Geechee community and will include S.C. State University professor Dr. Jessica R. Berry, Harvard University Gullah language professor Sunn m'Cheaux, Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission Executive Director Heather Hodges, and Snowden Community Civic Association Youth Director Adrian Smalls-Owens.
The second event, composed of Gullah culinary expert Charlotte Jenkins, restaurateur Brian Washington, and Republic Garden executive chef Christopher Hyatt, will discuss Gullah Geechee cuisine.