Charleston Power Yoga hosts class to benefit Together Rising Sun. June 24 

#familiesbelongtogether

Ok here it is and here’s the way to sign up... 👇🏼 1️⃣:The What: Join Holly and @sarahlivesyoga for a co taught *75 minute class fully assisted by @mollycastoyoga and @bethplantecpy to raise money for @together.rising as we aid in the support to reunite families who were separated at the border. Doors open at 8:30am. 2️⃣: The Where: The Island Club on Sullivans island - 1451 Hennessy street. BYOM (Bring your own mat) 3️⃣: The When: Sunday June 24. 9-10:15am (holly’s Sunday downtown is canceled to support this event). 4️⃣: The sign up: Go to our Mindbody site. Under mount Pleasant’s schedule sign up. It’ll be free so please only sign up if you’re gonna make it 🙏🏼. 5️⃣: The support: ALL proceeds benefit @together.rising — please Venmo @sarah-Frick-1 your donation. We are working hard to match donations so any amount big or small is appreciated! Even if you can’t make the class the support is welcome... (cash or check welcome as well). . . . #togetherrising #yeswecan #and #wewill #formyowniwill #reunitefamilies #withlove #stayhuman #theworkswithsarah

Charleston Power Yoga is hosting The Works & The Deep, a 75-minute yoga class this Sun. June 24 at Sullivan's Island's The Island Club beginning at 9 a.m. All of the donations from the event will go to Together Rising, a nonprofit that is currently dedicated to reuniting those separated from their families at the border.

For those who can’t make it, donations can be made via Venmo to @Sarah-Frick-1. Charleston Power Yoga is working hard to match donations, so any amount big or small will make a difference.

To sign up, download the Mindbody app under Charleston Power Yoga’s Mt. Pleasant location.
Location Details The Island Club
1451 Hennessy St.
Sullivan's Island
Sullivans Island, SC
