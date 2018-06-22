Charleston Power Yoga hosts class to benefit Together Rising Sun. June 24 

Ok here it is and here’s the way to sign up... 👇🏼 1️⃣:The What: Join Holly and @sarahlivesyoga for a co taught *75 minute class fully assisted by @mollycastoyoga and @bethplantecpy to raise money for @together.rising as we aid in the support to reunite families who were separated at the border. Doors open at 8:30am. 2️⃣: The Where: The Island Club on Sullivans island - 1451 Hennessy street. BYOM (Bring your own mat) 3️⃣: The When: Sunday June 24. 9-10:15am (holly’s Sunday downtown is canceled to support this event). 4️⃣: The sign up: Go to our Mindbody site. Under mount Pleasant’s schedule sign up. It’ll be free so please only sign up if you’re gonna make it 🙏🏼. 5️⃣: The support: ALL proceeds benefit @together.rising — please Venmo @sarah-Frick-1 your donation. We are working hard to match donations so any amount big or small is appreciated! Even if you can’t make the class the support is welcome... (cash or check welcome as well). . . . #togetherrising #yeswecan #and #wewill #formyowniwill #reunitefamilies #withlove #stayhuman #theworkswithsarah

