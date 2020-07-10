Charleston Pour House hosts yoga benefit for Friends of Gadsden Creek 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Local yoga instructor leads a yoga and meditation session for a good cause
Head to the Pour House on July 18 at 11 a.m. for a special yoga and meditation class, Move for the Movement, designed to honor black lives. Guided by yoga instructor Ashley Mizzell (@ashleywiththeasanas
) the class is just $10, with all proceeds donated to local community-led campaign, Friends of Gadsden Creek
.
Friends of Gadsden Creek is a grassroots group that opposes the destruction of Gadsden Creek and demands the revitalization of the area and its surrounding wetlands. The group sees this as a "first step in a larger plan that repairs the social, environmental and economic harm that has been inflicted upon the Gadsden Green community."
The yoga class will take place in the back lot at the Pour House; be sure to pre-register so the organizers have an accurate head count and can comply with social distancing guidelines. Bring a mat or towel and water bottle.
The deck bar opens at noon and you can hear live music from Fusion Jonez starting at 1 p.m.
Learn more about Friends of Gadsden Creek at friendsofgadsdencreek.com
.
@ Charleston Pour House
1977 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., July 18, 11 a.m.
Price:
$10
Wellness, Benefits + Fundraisers and Festivals + Events