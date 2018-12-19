Charleston places you can eat, drink, and grab goodies to-go for Christmas 2018 

It's officially one week until Christmas, ya hooligans Whether you celebrate this time of year with all the gumption you can muster, or let it slide by without acknowledgement, it's hard not to feel a little festive when you spot the twinkling lights and smell the Fraser firs. In the spirit of celebrating sans limitations (start that diet in the new year, friend), we've rounded up where to sit down for a full fledged Xmas eve or Xmas meal, what to sip on while you last minute online shop, and where to grab to-go goods so you can make everyone in the ho ho house happy.
(Have some enviable Xmas plans we should add? Email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com.)
Where to eat:
Basic Kitchen
Mon. Dec. 24
BK hosts a cozy Xmas Eve dinner with a nod to creative director/owner Ben Towill's English roots. Starting at 5:30 p.m. sit down to a family style meal (available a la carte) prepared by chef Nick Wilber with dishes like crusted lamb, mushroom and leek pie, Yorkshire pudding, Hasselback potatoes, braised Southern peas and beans, and miso collards. Dessert includes a ginger cake and "Mom's Xmas cookies," with special drinks including spiked cider and mulled wine. Make your reservations today on Resy
.
Josephine Wine Bar
Mon. Dec. 24
Spice up your Xmas Eve traditions and feast on a Chinese inspired dinner menu prepared by chef Shaun Connolly. Dishes will include Won Ton soup, beef with broccoli, Kung Pao chicken, egg rolls, fried rice, green beans, Lo Mein noodles with chicken or beef, plus almond and fortune cookies. You don't have to overthink the libations, either, as there will be suggested wine, beer, and cocktail pairings for each dish. Josephine will be open from 4:30 to 10 p.m.; walk-ins and reservations
welcome.
Poogan's Porch
Tues. Dec. 25
Poogan's will offer a special three course $65 prix-fixe menu on Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Expect standard Lowcountry dishes likes she crab soup and fried green maters, as well as traditional holiday fare like smoked turkey, prime rib, and lamb shank. Reservations can be made online
.
The Watch at Restoration Hotel
Mon. Dec. 24 & Tues. Dec. 25
Sit down to a Christmas Day brunch at The Watch with menu items like an herbed crab omelet and prime rib Benedict. Head there later in the day for a Christmas Day dinner with menu items like butternut squash soup, prime rib, roasted potatoes, asparagus, roasted half chicken, pan seared grouper ratatouille, and more. The same menu will be served for an Xmas Eve dinner, too. Reservations can be made by calling (843) 518-5115, or by booking online
.
Where to drink:
If you're in the mood for a holiday-themed cocktail...
Hom
will be serving up a Cereal Killer drink made with Cannon Distillery chai tea vodka, cinnamon crunch milk, cardamom, and lemon
Felix
stirs up
an Allspice and Everything Nice cocktail made with eggnog, a twist of St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, egg whites, spiced rum, lemon juice, Lapsing Demerara, house-infused spiced pear liquor, and canton ginger liqueur
Parcel 32'
s sexy Holy City Dead Eye martini will keep you awake, made with espresso vodka, Kahlua, and Godiva
King Charles Inn's
BREW Pub and Cafe order up the Grand Toddy made with orange herbal tea, dark rum, lemon, Grand Marnier, and a cinnamon stick, or the Candy Cane Martini made with Tito's, peppermint schnapps, cranberry juice, and a candy cane garnish
Taco Boy
serves up a Christmas Caribbean margarita with tequila, triple sec, lime juice, Coco Lopez, and a peppermint candy cane rum
Zero
Restaurant + Bar is shaking up a table side siphon-infused hot toddy with rye whiskey, Calvados, allspice dram, citrus peel and spices.
If you're craving wine...
Every Wednesday in December, Josephine
has been running a 12 Wines of Christmas special. Wed. Dec. 19 the theme of this special is European wines. For $25, guests can enjoy a flight of three reserve wines that wouldn't usually be available by the pours; try a chenin blanc from the Loire Valley, a German riesling, and a Spanish Tempranillo. Dec. 26, the flight is World Varieties with tastes of a Cru Bourgeois from the Bordeaux region, a grenache blend from the Chateauneuf-du-Pape, and a Rebula from Slovenia.
Get it to-go:
Ms. Rose's
Ms. Rose's has all the sweet treats Santa (and his elves) could ever want. Order from a take and bake menu (with cinnamon rolls, mini biscuits, and dinner rolls), 10 inch cakes ranging in flavor from chocolate peppermint to spiced toffee, cheesecakes, 9 inch pies including orange buttermilk and apple and cheddar, or a dozen cookies, from coconut macaroons to ginger cookies. All orders
must be placed by Thurs. Dec. 20.
Swig & Swine
Order your holiday smoked meats, ham, sides, and desserts from Swig & Swine by Tues. Dec. 18 and pick it up Xmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kaminsky's
Don't blow up the kitchen as you mix and measure, let Kaminsky's do the work. Use their handy dandy online order form
to order your holiday cake today.
Juan Luis
John Lewis becomes Juan Luis just in time to Feliz Navidad. Order up red brisket tamales, sold in packs of six, plus whole smoked brisket, whole smoked turkeys, mac and cheese, and green chile corn pudding. Orders will be available for in-store pick up until Dec. 23.
Halls
Deck the halls with, well, Halls. Choose a slow roasted prime rib dinner for six ($380) or oven roasted turkey (for four, $180, eight, $360). Each dinner comes with traditional stuffing, roasted root vegetables, mashed potatoes, creamed corn casserole, sauteed green beans, and dinner rolls. Add a chocolate chess, pecan, or apple crumble ($35-$45) if your heart so desires.