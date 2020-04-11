Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

April 11, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Charleston music trivia company offers online subscriptions so you can play at home 

Couch contests

click to enlarge You'll hear music through the decades — and be quizzed on it - PHOTO BY ADRIAN KORTE ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Adrian Korte on Unsplash
  • You'll hear music through the decades — and be quizzed on it
Charleston-based trivia company, Name the Music, is currently offering a weekly home subscription so you can compete for the title of ultimate music aficionado at home ($4.99). Each round includes a contest audio file and another with answers. You can sign up online.

This family-friendly trivia game usually takes place at bars and restaurants around town. For now, you can face off on music knowledge with the folks in your own home.

Playing is simple: after signing up, you'll receive detailed instructions on how the contests works, as well as how to score the contest. You'll be asked to identify the song title, artist, and year the song was released in the decade that is announced.

Brush up on your skills, get good, and head out to one of Name the Music's local trivia nights once this quarantine is over. You may just win big. 

