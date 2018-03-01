Charleston Music Hall and Holy City Hospitality host Bridge Run block party 

click to enlarge Provided

This could be you, but, well, sweatier.

The Bridge Run is right around the corner, but let’s get real, running is tough. To reward those hard working bridge runners (or, ya know, the poster holders), Charleston Music Hall and Holy City Hospitality are teaming up for a Bridge Run Block Party post-race on Hutson Alley on Sat. April 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $10, and guests can check in at either side of the alley.This block party will have indoor and outdoor activities, including a raffle with local vendors and live music from The Black Diamond Band, Dave Landeo, and Finnegan Bell. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and the 21+ crowd can enjoy mimosas, a beer garden courtesy of Lee Distributors, and Bloody Marys with Firefly Vodka and Natural Blonde Bloody Mary mix. The Victor Social Club will open early with a limited menu.A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Medi Community Resource Center, a program that connects community members to social services.