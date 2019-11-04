Charleston Moves' Pedal & Panache party pops up at Cannon Green Wed. Nov. 6 

click to enlarge
Provided
Talk about a party backdrop
It's time once again for the Pedal & Panache celebration, presented by Charleston Moves
. Cannon Green
hosts the party as Charleston Moves celebrates another year of milestones.
Mingle with others involved in the Charleston community while you sip on a craft beverage from The Rarebit or Tradesman Brewing Co. and stay for yummy bites from the Cannon Green kitchen.
The evening will include an exciting silent auction and live music from the Black Diamond Band.
Tickets are $65 and include food and drinks. They can be purchased here
(and you should, tickets are getting scarce).
As the folks at Charleston Moves say, this fundraising shindig is about "celebrating our multi-modal milestones and appreciating our community." Learn more about the local nonprofit online at charlestonmoves.org
@ Cannon Green
103 Spring St
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m.
Price:
$65
