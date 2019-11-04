November 04, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Charleston Moves' Pedal & Panache party pops up at Cannon Green Wed. Nov. 6 

Sip, sway, dance the night away

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge Talk about a party backdrop - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Talk about a party backdrop
It's time once again for the Pedal & Panache celebration, presented by Charleston Moves. Cannon Green hosts the party as Charleston Moves celebrates another year of milestones.

Mingle with others involved in the Charleston community while you sip on a craft beverage from The Rarebit or Tradesman Brewing Co. and stay for yummy bites from the Cannon Green kitchen.

The evening will include an exciting silent auction and live music from the Black Diamond Band.

Tickets are $65 and include food and drinks. They can be purchased here (and you should, tickets are getting scarce).

As the folks at Charleston Moves say, this fundraising shindig is about "celebrating our multi-modal milestones and appreciating our community." Learn more about the local nonprofit online at charlestonmoves.org.
Event Details 5th Annual Pedal & Panache
@ Cannon Green
103 Spring St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m.
Price: $65
Buy Tickets
Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  •  5th Annual Pedal & Panache @ Cannon Green

    • Wed., Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m. $65
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS