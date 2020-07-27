Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

July 27, 2020

Charleston Horticultural Society offers virtual gardening workshops this August 

Hop on Zoom and learn to garden

  • Throughout August take advantage of virtual workshops with the Charleston Horticultural Society
From August 10 to 29, the Charleston Horticultural Society is returning with their popular garden workshop series, held on various days and times. This year each workshop will be held over Zoom.

Prices for classes range from $15 to $30 and are open to the public. More information on the particulars of each class can be found online.

The gardening series includes 17 different workshops on a variety of topics. Taught by local Charleston specialists, the series covers everything from houseplants to vertical gardening.

As a special addition, this year’s series will include a "master series" taught by nationally known experts, such as Brie Arthur, Bryce Lane and Karl Gercens. The class taught by Gercens is exclusive for Charleston Horticultural Society members only, as he gives a tour of his famous Longwood Garden.

The Charleston Horticultural Society is a locally recognized nonprofit dedicated to build community connections through gardening education and excellence. Learn more about the society online at chashortsoc.org.
Event Details CHS Hort Summer Workshop Series
When: Aug. 10-July 29
Price: $15+
