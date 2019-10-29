Charleston Horticultural Society leads garden tours in Riverland Terrace this Sun. Nov. 3 

click to enlarge
Flickr user Rebecca Wilson
Nothing says fall like the vibrant leaves on a Japanese Maple, which you'll find in several Riverland Terrace gardens
Every year the Charleston Horticultural Society chooses gardens to feature in their annual Fall Garden Tour. This year, they have chosen a set of eight private gardens in Riverland Terrace, a neighborhood located on James Island.
Head to Riverland Terrace this Sun. Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. You can buy tickets ($40/general, $35/Horticultural Society members) online
or in person at 46 Windermere Blvd.
The eclectic collection of gardens offers different features for visitors; several of the gardens are home to a range of Japanese maples in a burst of fall colors. Another garden displays iron work from Carlton Simmons, the nephew of famous Charleston ironsmith Philip Simmons. One garden also features a 290-year-old oak tree.
The neighborhood also boasts a famous windmill, a butterfly garden, and a community garden with vegetable plots that will all be open for visitors.
