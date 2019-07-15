July 15, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Charleston Horticultural Society kicks off summer series of cool new plant classes in August 

Do it for the 'gram

Starting on Aug. 17, the Charleston Horticultural Society presents a series of 18 brand spankin' new classes for all types and levels of gardeners. If you have a green thumb — or just need to up your Instagram plant game — you'll want to check out some of these offerings, held at various times and on different days through August 29.

Workshops will be led by instructors from Trident Tech's Horticulture Program, Hyams Garden Center, Blue Pearl Farms, and from CHS staff members. You can check out programs like orchid care, sustainable landscaping, butterfly gardening, and native plant gardening.

Executive director of CHS Kyle Barnette even taps into the current social media plant craze with a workshop, Getting Social With Your Garden, on the ins and outs of using Instagram to communicate with other gardeners.

Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf documentary trailer from Thomas Piper on Vimeo.

You can look forward to even more CHS fun later this fall, with a special screening of Piet Oudolf film, 5 Seasons of Gardening, at Queen Street Playhouse on Sept. 9.

Learn more about CHS and check out all of their upcoming programs online at chashortsoc.org
Event Details CHS Hort Summer Workshop Series
@ Charleston Horticultural Society
46 Windermere Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Aug. 17-29
(843) 579-9922
Price: $20/class, $15/class for CHS members
Festivals + Events, Nature + Pets and Lectures + Seminars
