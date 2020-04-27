Charleston Horticultural Society hosting call-in plant sale every Tuesday 

click to enlarge
Photo by Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash
You can currently buy daisies by the gallon from CHS
The Charleston Horticultural Society hosts a weekly plant sale, catering to all the new green thumbs who have popped up during the current quarantine. Every Tuesday between 9 a.m.-noon call (843) 579-9922 to place your order.
You can peruse all of CHS's plant offerings online
, which currently vary from carrot ferns ($20/two gallon) to deciduous flowering shrubs like "purple smoke" ($24/two gallon) to a variety of deciduous hardy hibiscus flowers.
All sales are first come, first served and there are no buying limits, so feel free to go plant crazy. To maintain a touch-free experience, you must make all purchases over the phone with a credit card.
If you have questions about the plants for sale, email ddavis@chashortsoc.org before Tuesday's sale starts. Orders will be picked up on Fridays outside of the CHS office.
According to executive director of the Charleston Horticultural Society, Kyle Barnette, these weekly plant sales have gone a long way in helping make up for the money the organization normally brings in with their annual fundraiser, Plantasia. The fundraiser had to be canceled this year due to the current pandemic.
Needing even more plant content? CHS has you covered: They recently launched a YouTube series, "In the Garden With...
" which features different prominent Charleston gardeners giving tours of their gardens. Talk about inspo for your next weekend project.