Charleston GOOD launches locally focused social platform "Goodsharing Network" 

click to enlarge
-
Provided by Todd Chas
-
The Goodsharing Network is an effective, convenient, and easy form of communication for Charleston locals.
Sick of all the advertisements, fees, and weird algorithms that come with popular social media platforms? On Nov. 1, Charleston GOOD launches a new social platform, the "Goodsharing Network," that will focus solely on improving and connecting the Charleston community without the many ads and hassles found on Facebook.
Developed by Charleston GOOD founder Todd Chas, The "Goodsharing Network" will be an ad-free, privacy-protected form of communication for Charleston individuals and organizations. Make an online profile for yourself or your business, customize your own algorithm, and connect with people all over the Lowcountry through posts, shares, direct messages, and more.
Available through the web and through the Might Networks app, the "Goodsharing Network" is the only social platform made by and for the Charleston community. For more information, check out charlestongood.com
.