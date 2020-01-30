Charleston Fun Park brings ax throwing and outdoor bar to Mt. Pleasant 

click to enlarge
Throw axes under the oaks in Mt. Pleasant
Are ax-throwing spots, like breweries, a possible sign
of an expanding and thriving city?
Only time will tell. Until then, you're invited to Charleston Fun Park in Mt. Pleasant. The park, formerly Blackbeard's Cove, came under new ownership last fall and is revamping to offer more activities for kids and adults at 3255 N. Hwy. 17.
The complex still features go-karts, mini golf, and a large indoor arcade. New owners Matthew Erck, Mike Sherman, and Nicholas Boccabella have added an outdoor bar with TVs, and upgraded seating, with space for a stage for live music and, yes, ax throwing.
"Mom can drink, kids can play, dad can watch a game, 20-somethings can throw axes," says Erck. "You know that the kids are safe and can find you." There's a line of sight from the outdoor bar to a playground, for what it's worth, driving home the idea that this spot is truly family-friendly.
Charleston Fun Park's addition of ax throwing speaks to a nationwide trend
, with consumers last year spending over $6 million on the activity.
The larger trend of places-to-drink-and-play seems to be spreading to Mt. Pleasant in general, if not just North Mt. Pleasant. Less than a mile away, you can head to Brannon Florie's The Basement, where you can eat, drink, and watch sports at the bar — or play arcade games.
"It's just baby steps," say Fun Park's owners of their ongoing revamping. They hope to maintain the venue's current, tourist-friendly charm, while updating necessary arcade-centric things like bathrooms and virtual reality games. "Hopefully locals will see this as a place to go."
Charleston Fun Park currently hosts food trucks — the owners recognize that people need food to go with all this fun. They may incorporate in-house food some day, but, again, baby steps. You can sip a variety of craft beers, wine, and seltzers (another 2019 trend that's not going away), while the kids run around the arcade.
"The arcade is great," says Erck, "But even if the kids are in there we can all be out here, having an adult experience."
@ Charleston Fun Park
3255 Hwy. 17 N.
Mt. Pleasant,
South Carolina
When: Fri., Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Festivals + Events