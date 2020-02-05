Charleston Custom Golf Carts Opens Second Location 

SPONSORED CONTENT
Charleston-based golf cart dealership, Charleston Custom Carts, had their grand opening of their new location in Mount Pleasant on Saturday December 7th. The new dealership and service center is located at the intersection of 41 and 17 at 1161 Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.
Charleston Custom Carts first location opened on Clements Ferry Rd in February of 2019 and experienced tremendous success with their unique custom cart designs and exceptional service department as well as their perfect five star Google and Facebook ratings.
With the opening of the second location in Mount Pleasant, Charleston Custom Carts is poised to be the largest Golf Cart dealer in the Charleston area.
They are an authorized Yamaha and Epic Cart dealership and provide new, used and refurbished golf carts and street legal LSV’s. The new state-of-the-art facility is a 9,000 square foot building that has just gone through an extensive renovation. The massive new retail showroom and cutting-edge service department is all indoors and setup to help customers feel comfortable during their visits.
Charleston Custom Carts features an all new interactive 3D Touch Screen Design Studio where you can build your all new completely custom golf cart in real time on a 70” TV. As you choose various features you can keep tabs on the cost of the build out so you can stay safely within your budget and view all the parts, accessories and features with a 360 degree view. This 3D golf cart configuration will also be available on their new website (charlestoncarts.com) that will be launching this week.
Now having two convenient locations with easy 526 access to the Clements Ferry location and Highway 17 access to the North Mount Pleasant location, Charleston Custom Carts can provide sales, service and repair to anyone in the greater Charleston area.
For more information please contact Christian at 843.800.8626 or email mp@charlestoncarts.com – www.charlestoncarts.com