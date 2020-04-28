Charleston County Public Library will host online trivia night every Thursday at 8 p.m. 

click to enlarge
Photo by John Tuesday on Unsplash
Connect with your pals then crush this virtual team trivia
Your local library is jumping on the online trivia game, bringing a new virtual trivia night to your screen every Thursday night at 8 p.m. The first livestreamed trivia night kicks off this Thurs. April 30.
The rules are simple: Assemble friends via group text/video/carrier pigeon and decide who will be in charge of keeping track of a team's score. The game consists of three rounds, with questions getting increasingly more difficult (and answers worth more points).
The prize? Bragging rights, of course. Scoring is dependent on the honor system, so be fair and don't resort to Google.
Follow CCPL's trivia night Facebook page
for more info about how to join in the fun.