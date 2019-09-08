Charleston County Public Libraries celebrate Library Sign-up month this September 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Get a library card and get access to all the worlds you can imagine
For the month of September, the Charleston County Public Library
will be reminding parents and kids just how important a library card is in taking that first step towards academic achievement.
Throughout the month, CCPL will be visiting schools to sign-up students, feature local celebrities at the library through social media, and host online contests with free giveaways.
Libraries can change lives through education with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) programs, family story times, and workforce development resources. The CCPL wants to ensure everyone can take advantage of the opportunities public libraries have to offer.
Natalie Hauff, CCPL's Director of Communications, highlights their focus on helping children: "We offer early literary resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness." She also notes the importance of keeping young adults interested, "we work to keep teens engaged by providing creative programs."
With a library card, everyone has access to an electronic version of The New York Times
and Learning Express which provides practice tests for the G.E.D.
And in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank
, kids can taking cooking classes and learn through the food literacy programs.
So head on down to the Charleston County Public Library and sign-up for your library card.