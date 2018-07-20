Charleston County Parks' AccessABILITY program hosts Special Needs Prom on Aug. 12 

click to enlarge
The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission
is dedicated to supporting social opportunities for Lowcountry residents with disabilities, and to celebrate unity in community, the Town of Mount Pleasant Recreation Department invites those with special needs to come as they are, and enjoy a night of dancing with friends from the Charleston area on Sat. Aug. 18.
Families and caregivers are encouraged to tag along with participants to take joy in this groovy ‘80s themed dance party held at the R. L. Jones Center in Mt. Pleasant. Come rock out from 6-8 p.m. with a live DJ set. Tickets are (super) affordable at just $4 in advance and $5 at the door, with chaperones and kids 3 and under heading in for free.
Before this unforgettable evening, female attendees are welcome to come say “Say Yes to the Dress” on Sun. Aug. 12, where they can pick out a complimentary party dress to wear to the prom. Stop by any time between 1-4 p.m. to find the perfect dress at Cypress Hall at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park.
The Special Needs Prom is affiliated with Charleston County Park’s AccessABILITY program. This program focuses on encouraging physical fitness, health, wellness, increased self-esteem, and greater independence to those with disabilities.
Register for the prom by calling (843) 795-4386.