Charleston Comedy Festival 2018 

Charleston Comedy Fest earns its driver's permit this year, y'all. You heard that right — CCF is 15 years old. Not to pat ourselves on the back or anything ... but damn is that an impressive streak! We here at City Paper have been partnering with the folks at Theatre 99 for a while now, and we've gotta say, we're pretty proud of the product we keep pumping out. Every year we bring you funny, real, and raw comedians, from our fair city and from cities across the country. And while we're tooting our own horn, we want to give a shout out to the kickass performers who bring their A-game to the CCF stages, and, most importantly, to the audiences, who come back for the laughs year after year. We couldn't do it without you Charleston. Now sit back and enjoy four days filled with raunchy sketch shows, brilliant improv, and two headliners who can't help but tell it like it is.

