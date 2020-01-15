Charleston Comedy Fest 2020 

W e don’t need to tell y’all that sometimes you just need to laugh. We need to laugh with other people. We need to laugh at the absurdities in this world. And we really need to dig deep and laugh at ourselves. Drop your new year’s resolutions for a night or two, forget about deadlines, take a break from your social feeds. Head to one of this year’s Charleston Comedy Fest shows.

Whether you need a musical reprieve (hello, Reformed Whores), a dirty game night (thanks, Greg Tavares), or just a night full of really good, local stand-up comedy (there are two of those nights, so get those tickets while they’re hot), Charleston Comedy Festival has it all. Let your hair down, drop your shoulders, take a deep breath. It’s time to laugh. Well, at least for four nights. See y’all out there.