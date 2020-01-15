Charleston Comedy Fest 2020 

W e don’t need to tell y’all that sometimes you just need to laugh. We need to laugh with other people. We need to laugh at the absurdities in this world. And we really need to dig deep and laugh at ourselves. Drop your new year’s resolutions for a night or two, forget about deadlines, take a break from your social feeds. Head to one of this year’s Charleston Comedy Fest shows.
Whether you need a musical reprieve (hello, Reformed Whores), a dirty game night (thanks, Greg Tavares), or just a night full of really good, local stand-up comedy (there are two of those nights, so get those tickets while they’re hot), Charleston Comedy Festival has it all. Let your hair down, drop your shoulders, take a deep breath. It’s time to laugh. Well, at least for four nights. See y’all out there.
Beth Stelling has thrived as a stand-up, breaking out of the competitive Chicago comedy scene to tour nationwide and make numerous late-night television appearances. She's written for the HBO series Crashing and served as associate producer on the 2019 film Good Boys. Unfortunately, I'm a very simple person who just wants to ask Stelling about her brief appearance on one episode of a failed 2010 cop show. — Dustin Waters
From warming up the crowds at shows like The Colbert Report and The Daily Show to hosting a 12-year run on SiriusXM, Pete Dominick has done it all. — Samantha Connors
Francis Ellis never expected to be a comedian. He first discovered his comedic potential while working as a finance intern for the Royal Bank of Scotland, which one can imagine is not the most thrilling way to spend your summer. — Samantha Connors
The ladies of Mary Kay Has a Posse — Brandy Sullivan, Jennifer Buddin, Camille Lowman, and Jessica Mickey — have been performing together for 17 years. — Melissa Hayes
Rod Serling, the prolific creator of The Twilight Zone, wrote 92 of the 156 episodes of the original series — but there is little evidence that he did so on the spot in front of a live studio audience. That's where the folks at Impro Theatre wade into a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity to stage their own original tales from the Twilight Zone, completely unscripted. — Dustin Waters
If you want to witness a comedy scene teetering between local and regional recognition before its big break, "before it was cool," this is your year, Charleston. — Enid Brenize
Once a month, a handful of storytellers stand in front of an audience at Gala Desserts in West Ashley and share a true story about themselves. Have you heard of the true storytelling podcast, The Moth? Same concept, adapted for Charleston. — Melissa Hayes
"I love games. I love creating them. I love playing them. Always have," says Greg Tavares, co-founder of Theatre 99 and the Charleston Comedy Festival, among many other comedic pursuits. — Melissa Hayes