Charleston coalition pushes flooding policy changes with mayoral forum 

The Fix Flooding First Coalition was created on behalf of local homeowners and residents in an effort to push candidates for office to address quality of life issues brought forth by persistent flooding in the Charleston area. The group includes conservation and business groups, churches, legal advocates, preservationists, and even the Medical University.

On Sept. 16, they'll host a mayoral forum, moderated by S.C. Public Radio's Victoria Hansen, based on a questionnaire created by the coalition. This week, we're publishing the candidates' responses to one of those questions. Voters head to the polls on Nov. 5 to elect local leaders. For more information on the coalition and to read extended candidate responses, visit charlestoncitypaper.com/news. —Sam Spence

Question: Assume you take office in January 2020. What will you do in your first 100 days to address flooding?

John Tecklenburg

I will continue to implement my administration's Flooding and Sea-Level Rise Plan, the most comprehensive plan ever to address flooding and sea-level rise in Charleston. Some of those first steps in 2020 will be in partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers. We will be unveiling the largest infrastructure project in city history — a plan to protect the peninsula from flooding for the next generation and beyond. In addition, with the passage of new stormwater rules before year's end, we will be implementing new anti-flooding development regulations throughout the city.

Sheri Irwin

The first 100 days, I will quit taking grants for things we shouldn't be taking grants for ... such as, last year the city took a $60 million grant to build a hotel!

I would have tried to get that money for mitigating flooding at the Crosstown and West Calhoun.

I will stop with the Public Private Partnership scam. It is a clever way of saying the taxpayer pays for it and the developer makes the profit. That is why development is so out of control.

The developer should take all the risk, since they make the profit.

Renee Orth

Flooding and climate crisis are two sides of the same coin. Stacking sandbags and putting out buckets will not matter if we do not fix the roof that is caving in on us. There are many things we can do that address both simultaneously — and improve community prosperity.

Charleston is ground zero for the effects of the climate crisis in the U.S. If we do not lead by example and show other cities what a climate-responsible city looks like, we cannot expect other cities to do what must be done to avert a disaster. Accordingly, shrinking our carbon footprint and implementing initiatives that remediate greenhouse gases is a vital part of any plan to fix flooding.

We need to repair broken drainage systems, and some of the most flooded areas will need large public works projects if they are to be saved from rising sea levels. However, the bulk of our efforts must be informed by and work in harmony with nature and address both sides of the flooding/climate crisis coin. Additionally, the solutions to these twin challenges are not likely to be silver bullets; rather, they will be incremental and varied. Furthermore, wherever possible, we must leverage resources we already have, saving funds for expensive projects.

Mike Seekings

We cannot wait that long. Planning and implementation needs to begin now. As Mayor, I will be guided by the following in the first 100 days and thereafter. The City of Charleston, with its 135,000 residents, is currently operating on a balanced budget of $215 million, which is up nearly 23 percent since 2014. However, except for the Low Battery Seawall project (which is designed and has an identified funding source through completion, including $25 million already in the bank), no money has been reserved for addressing flooding relief efforts, nor has a specific plan been mapped out for prioritizing or funding large-scale flood mitigation infrastructure throughout the city.

While many studies have been produced, we still lack a unifying plan. Such a roadmap for fully funding flooding relief efforts must, by definition, begin with identifying projects in order of importance and magnitude. Here are my top five (with the estimated cost to implement or complete): Calhoun West/Hospital District ($400 million), Church Creek Drainage Basin Improvements, Rezoning and Water Management Infrastructure ($100 million); West Ashley Drainage Easement Acquisition and Maintenance ($25 million); King and Huger Flooding Relief ($30 million); Johns Island Implementation of Dutch Dialogues Water Management Plan ($25 million-plus).

These are not prioritized to the exclusion of other projects, but represent the most critical and unfunded efforts.

Maurice Washington

As mayor, I understand that flooding is an existential threat to our city. During my first 100 days in office, I will ensure that the most knowledgeable individuals (hydrologists, geologists, meteorologists, engineers, certified floodplain managers, etc.) are placed in the proper supervisory positions of the current flood abatement projects. Individuals with the right skill sets are needed to execute, manage and/or oversee execution of these current multimillion-dollar drainage projects. I was astounded to recently learn of the current administration's realization, only six months ago, that persons possessing these skill sets must now be hired by the city. These persons should have been in place prior to the planning and initial groundbreaking of these projects to ensure the effectiveness and management of the current drainage projects. Moreover, the 2019-2023 Capital Improvement Plan estimates expenditures plan by both project and year. The plan recommends funding for 15 drainage projects and additional "studies" totaling $300 million. $14 million of this total is allocated to studies; however, given the city's track record of pouring taxpayer dollars into studies that never lead to action (see City of Charleston Flooding Study produced under Mayor Riley but not implemented by the current administration), the proposed allocation of financial resources should be reviewed by the skilled hires to ensure maximum benefits from finite resources. Also, as effective flood abatement cannot occur without the most current data, an immediate priority will be an assessment of the city's flood hazard plan, flood map, and rainfall data to work toward protecting the city from known flood risks.

Gary White

I will begin by developing a 20-year strategic plan to address Charleston's immediate to long-term issues of flooding and drainage. The plan will start by addressing our immediate opportunity, maintenance. Part of the maintenance plan will include developing a complete inventory of every outfall, pipe, storm drain, and ditch that currently exist in the City of Charleston. Once an accurate accounting of the city's current storm drain system is complete, then an annual inspection and maintenance schedule can be completed to ensure that our current storm drainage infrastructure is maintained properly so that it can operate at its fullest potential. Additionally, part of the maintenance schedule will include ensuring that every outfall is inspected and cleaned out at the beginning of every hurricane season. Maintenance easements must be identified and a schedule developed for obtaining new easements to ensure the city has access to all the areas necessary to maintain our drainage system. In many cases, these easements will need to be obtained from our neighboring jurisdictions. Additionally, the city must work with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide a more efficient permitting process for granting permits to the city for the maintenance of our drainage outfalls. Lastly, I will work with my colleagues on City Council to create a fiscal policy that prioritizes and mandates annual funding for maintenance of all the city's drainage infrastructure.