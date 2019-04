Charleston City Paper honored for coverage of LGBT issues, arts criticism, tourism spending, and more 

Thewas recognized at Saturday's 2018 South Carolina Press Association awards, taking home seven awards, including top honors for criticism, in-depth reporting, enterprise reporting, and investigative reporting.Each year, the S.C. Press Association hands out hundreds of awards to member media organizations of all sizes from across the state, recognizing some of the year's best journalistic efforts.is one of two alt-weekly newspapers in South Carolina — shoutout to ourbrethren.arts criticwas awarded first place for Review Portfolio, an open category that spans all subject areas and competes with daily statewide newspapers across South Carolina. Three stories included in Hogan's nomination included a Spoleto Festival overview, a MOJA overview, and a theater review.Staff writerand freelance contributorearned first place for Reporting-in-Depth for a series of stories on issues affecting Charleston's LGBT community. Manno was also recognized with second place for Obituary Writing for his remembrance of Muhiyidin d'Baha., a formerstaff writer who is now a freelance contributor, earned two first place honors. Waters' May cover story reporting on the use of tourism tax money in "Selling Charleston" won first place for Investigative Reporting among all weekly papers. A September cover story by Waters examining substance abuse in the legal profession was also recognized for Enterprise Reporting.Art directorearned first place honors in Photo Illustration for work accompanying Waters' "Selling Charleston" feature.Below is a full list of allhonors at Saturday's 2018 SCPA Awards:- First place, Review Portfolio- First place, Reporting-in-DepthStories included: "Charleston's public gay spaces have slowly disappeared. Do we need them back?"

"Charleston police commit to improving relations with LGBTQ community after trans woman's assault" - First place, Enterprise reporting- First place, Investigative reporting- First place, photo illustration- Second place, Obituary writing- Third place, Arts and Entertainment writing