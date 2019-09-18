Charleston celebrating Oktoberfest 2019 with stein hoists, polka, and axe throwing 

October is right around the corner which means Oktoberfest is even closer (the traditional German festival takes place in Munich, from Sept. 21-Oct. 6 this year). Grab your German drinking horn and all your buddies because it's time to party your lederhosen
off.
Fam's Brewing Co.
will host their Third Annual Hoptoberfest Party on Sat. Sept. 21 from 12-6:30 p.m. The event will feature Charleston Symphony's nine piece Polka band, keg bowling, stein hoisting, and beer balancing.
The Barrel's
sixth annual Oktoberfest will be held on Sat. Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. Enjoy live music by the Hans Schmidt German Band and German bites from A Lotta Ciabatta Food Truck
.
Bay Street Biergarten
is hosting their annual Oktoberfest event on Sat. Oct. 5, starting at 11 a.m. Blade & Bull Axe Throwing
will be there too, so warm up your arm and get ready to hit some bullseyes. There will also be a DJ, a stein hoisting competition at 4 p.m., and live music from Dan and the Tramp Stamp Band at 8 p.m. Tickets for this event are free, and there will be limited parking available.
Gene's Haufbrau
will have their 19th Annual Oktoberfest on Sun. Oct. 13 from 1-6 p.m. There will be live music from HIGH FIVE, delicious brats, and tasty beers.
The Lowcountry's oldest Oktoberfest celebration
will return to MUSC Health Stadium on Fri. Oct. 27 from 12-6 p.m. The annual picnic will feature German food and music, games, and outdoor activities.
Park Circle Oktoberfest
heads to North Charleston's Riverfront Park on Sat. Sept. 28, 12-6 p.m. Get your fill of beer
at the SC Brewer's Guild Tent at PC Oktoberfest. Your $45 ticket gets you access to unlimited samples from over 20 breweries.