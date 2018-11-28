Charleston businesses won't be allowed to use plastic bags, straws, or foam containers starting January 2020 

Mayor Tecklenburg urges Council to pass the ordnance tonight. Enough conversations have been had about it with multiple stakeholders (residents, businesses, etc.), he says, and changes can always be made before it is enforced.

Councilman Moody says he was taken out by supporters of the bag/foam ban to look at the ditches behind the Citadel Mall. He remains convinced that the problem is littering, and that he mostly saw Styrofoam cups. "It's not a problem with the plastic, it's a problem with litter."