February 14, 2018

Charleston Battery hosts Major League Soccer teams at the Carolina Challenge Cup 

Games start this Saturday

By
Charleston’s United Soccer League team, the Charleston Battery, will welcome three Major League Soccer teams this weekend for the beginning of the 14th Carolina Challenge Cup, which spans three days and six games. The 2018 Carolina Challenge Cup will see the return of Atlanta United and the reigning CCC champions Columbus Crew while Minnesota United makes their Charleston debut.

This Saturday's games take place at 5 p.m. (Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew) and 7:30 p.m. (Charleston Battery vs. Minnesota United). Tickets for all six games are available now and are $30 for a day pass, $65 for a series pass, and $285 for a VIP pass.

When the Charleston Battery hosted the first CCC in 2004, they became the first lower division team to host MLS teams during their preseason. Since then, the CCC has given local soccer fans a chance to see international soccer stars play in Charleston.

This year’s tournament will be no different, giving the opportunity to watch masters like Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), Vadim Demidov (Minnesota United), and Pedro Santos (Columbus Crew). The four teams will compete in a round-robin style tournament, with doubleheader games this Saturday and Feb. 21, and 24 at MUSC Health Stadium.
Carolina Challenge Cup
@ MUSC Health Stadium
1990 Daniel Island Dr.
Daniel Island
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sat., Feb. 17, 5 & 7:30 p.m., Wed., Feb. 21, 5 & 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 24, 5 & 7:30 p.m.
Sports
