November 21, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Charlamagne tha God hosts annual hometown turkey giveaway and health fair this Saturday in Moncks Corner 

Tha God's Work

By
click to enlarge Charlamagne works to spread peace and joy in giving back to his hometown.

Provided

Charlamagne works to spread peace and joy in giving back to his hometown.

Share
Tweet
On Sat. Nov. 23, local native Charlamagne tha God will host the sixth annual Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair from 12-3 p.m. at Berkeley High School's gymnasium.

Co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club and founder of the non-profit group Third Eye Awareness, Charlamagne kicks off the holiday season by giving back to his hometown of Moncks Corner.

Every year, Charlamagne provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need. Guests will be given one turkey per household with valid identification while supplies last. Plus, there will be free health screenings and local vendors onsite.

"I'm thankful for what I have, I'm thankful that I'm able to give back, and I am thankful that they are happy to be receiving it," Charlamagne said in a press release this week.

Event Details Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair
@ Berkeley High School
406 West Main St.
Downtown Charleston
Moncks Corner, SC
When: Sat., Nov. 23, 12-3 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Benefits + Fundraisers
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair @ Berkeley High School

    • Sat., Nov. 23, 12-3 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS