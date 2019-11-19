Charlamagne tha God hosts annual hometown turkey giveaway and health fair this Saturday in Moncks Corner 

On Sat. Nov. 23, local native Charlamagne tha God will host the sixth annual Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair from 12-3 p.m. at Berkeley High School
's gymnasium.
Co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club
and founder of the non-profit group Third Eye Awareness, Charlamagne kicks off the holiday season by giving back to his hometown of Moncks Corner.
Every year, Charlamagne provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need. Guests will be given one turkey per household with valid identification while supplies last. Plus, there will be free health screenings and local vendors onsite.
"I'm thankful for what I have, I'm thankful that I'm able to give back, and I am thankful that they are happy to be receiving it," Charlamagne said in a press release this week.
@ Berkeley High School
406 West Main St.
Downtown Charleston
Moncks Corner,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 23, 12-3 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
