Here's where to watch World Cup 2018 in Charleston 

Once every four years, the world’s largest sporting event returns for a full month of soccer. This year, the World Cup is in Russia and the matches kick off tomorrow, Thurs. June 14. We’ve got you covered with the best spots in town to eat, drink, and cheer for your team all month long. Don't get caught offsides — get your footy loving butt to one of the bars below. (If we missed anything, shoot us a note and we'll get it added!)

Bay Street Biergarten is claiming to be Charleston’s World Cup headquarters as they are showing every game starting June 14 at 11 a.m. There will be food and drink specials like $10 liters, $20 Rumple Shot Skis, and $6 Charleston Mix Bloody Marys during the morning matches.

Charleston Beer Works is celebrating the World Cup starting at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the Cup. There will be World Cup food and drink specials such as $10 Bud/Bud Light pitchers, Chef B’s Kickin’ breakfast tacos and the $12 Scottish Meets Irish — a pint of Coast Red Legs Scotch Ale and a shot of Jameson.

Celebrate the World Cup at the Joe on Sat. June 16 as the RiverDogs take on their in-state rival, the Greenville Drive. Get there early because the first 1,000 fans to arrive will get an exclusive RiverDogs soccer jersey. Throughout the night, the club will help teach fans World Cup lingo so you won’t sound like a “right muppet” while watching the tournament at your local pub. Make sure to stay after the game for a kick-around on the field.

Grab your mates and head over to local pub My Father’s Moustache in Mt. P to watch every game, every day. There are tons of food and drink specials like $10 fish and chips with a Bud Light on Thursdays, half-off burgers on Tuesdays or half-off the entire food menu on Mondays. Check out their website for a calendar with all match times listed.

Join Mellow Mushroom on King Street for a Futbol Fiesta on Sun. June 17 starting at 11 a.m. to watch the Mexico vs. Germany match. Specials include $2 Tecate and Modelo cans ($10 buckets), $3 Dos Equis and Corona bottles ($15 buckets) and $4 frozen margaritas. During the game, one lucky fan will win one thousand pesos — around 50 bucks.

Irish pub Madra Rua in Summerville is celebrating the Cup by giving you a chance to win a New Belgium bike during the Cup finale. 20-oz. drafts of New Belgium are only $4.75 throughout the Cup and each drink will get you a ticket towards winning the bike. They have additional prizes to give away every Saturday after the last match and tons of food and drink specials.

Go to Mac’s Place Pub and Grub and enjoy bucket specials of beer from around the world. They have 22 flat screens to catch all the World Cup action and food and drink specials all day and night. Stick around for happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri. with $1 off beer and wine and $2 off liquor and beer and shot combos.

inside the Charleston Battery Stadium houses one of the largest privately-owned soccer memorabilia collections in the world making it one of the best spots in town to watch the Cup. They are hosting watch parties on Fri. June 15 (Portugal vs. Spain), Sat. June 23 (South Korea vs. Mexico, Germany vs. Sweden), and Mon. July 15 for the final match. Admission to all watch parties is free and there are plenty of food and drink specials like 50 cent wings, $12 domestic buckets, and $4 Bloody Marys. Stick around for some live soccer on June 23 as the Battery plays the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at 7 p.m.

