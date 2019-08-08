Celebrate Swayze's birthday with Play-Doh sculpting and a Chippendales dance-off at Tin Roof 

via GIPHY

Event Details Patrick Swayze's Birthday Party @ The Tin Roof 1117 Magnolia Road West Ashley Charleston, SC When: Thu., Aug. 15, 7-11:30 p.m. (843) 571-0775 Price: Free Festivals + Events, Festivals + Events and Visual Arts Map

Nobody puts baby in the corner. (Unless they’re celebrating Patrick Swayze’s birthday. Then it’s OK.)Swayze may have passed away in '09, but his legacy lives on. In honor of what would have been his 66th birthday, Tin Roof is throwing a birthday bash for the man himself on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. — and it's got themed events galore.His movies will be rolling on the big screen while the three games (“Throw Baby in the Corner,” “Ghost Play-Doh Sculpting,” and “Chippendales Dance-off”) are going down. There will also be themed sips and snacks that you can grab on the way to the photo booth, where you can snap a picture with a custom Swayze face mask.Don’t miss out on the fun. Do it for Swayze.