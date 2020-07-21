Celebrate National Tequila Day with these specials 

click to enlarge
National Tequila Day is Friday, July 24. Head out to celebrate with some Mexican food and a few drinks or enjoy social distancing with some to go. With help from our friends at Casa Noble Tequila, we're highlighting some local places that will make your spirited celebrations festive and fun.
All three locations of Mex 1
are serving up half-price select tequilas all day July 24th.
Pink Cactus
has $5 house margs all day.
At Taco Boy
enjoy $8 passion fruit margarita with Herradura Reposado.
Jalisco
has three Patron margarita specials for $9 each + three tacos for $10.
At 3 Matadors
enjoy half-off off tequilas, $3 house margaritas and $6 margarita pouches from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 24.
Surf Bar
is offering guests
Spicy Grapefruit Margarita for $6 or margarita and two Ahi Tuna Tacos for $15.
Get your choice of any two tacos and Five Spice Mule (Tequila or Mezcal with Five Spice Limeade, Sweatman’s Ginger Beer) for $12 at Dashi
. Open from 4 to 9 p.m.