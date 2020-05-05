Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

May 05, 2020

Celebrate mom with local Mother's Day gifts 

City Paper loves your mom


At the City Paper, we love our moms - and yours, too. Since everyone's last minute gift savior, Amazon Prime, has some items backordered, we put together this list of local retailers doing Mother's Day specials. Get her something that will make her forget about the coronavirus — at least for the day.

Brought to you by Croghan's Jewel Box

Croghan's Jewel Box has custom engraved heart charm bracelets, gold-filled Jannet pendant necklaces, Charleston rice bead necklaces and bracelets, and more that would make the perfect gift for mom.

Seyahan has high quality jewelry starting at $50 and up.

Zinnia has custom and local goods, jewelry, gifts, decor, and more. Order online and get it shipped to your door or pick it up with curbside service.

Grit and Grace Studio has handmade Lowcountry jewelry, decoupage oyster shell dishes and jewelry. For every one dish sold, ten oyster shells return to Lowcountry waters.

Candlefish has fresh floral candles perfect for spring with virtual shopping and curbside pickup available.

Erika Lynn Studio and Boutique has locally made handbags, jewelry, and accessories with personal shopping, gift wrapping, and gift cards available.

Gwynn's has upscale gifts for the discerning mom, including designer clothing, fine jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, and more. They are offering 20 percent off store and site-wide using code GWYNNS20.
Here are some other local businesses with gifts for mom:

Florists

The Greenery Florist
The Flower Cottage
Keepsakes Florist
Charleston Flower Market
Tiger Lily Florist
Out of the Garden
Abide A While Garden Boutique
Belva's Flower Shop
Creech's Florist
Roadside Blooms
Charleston Florist

Sweets

Jestine's Sweet Shop
Christophe Artisan Chocolatier
Market Street Sweets
Carmella's
Macaroon Boutique
Sugar Bakeshop
Bakehouse Charleston
Cupcake DownSouth
The Cake Stand
Sweet Julep's
Bar & Cocoa
Sweeteeth Chocolate
Cocoa Academic
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Charleston Bakery
Swank Deserts
Christophe's Macaron et Chocolat
Cafe of Sweet Abundance
Gala Deserts
Charleston Chocolatiers

Wine

The Wine Shop of Charleston
Edmund's Oast Exchange
Graft Wine Shop
Charleston Winery
Monarch Wine Merchants
Joesephine
Bottles
The Wine Bar
Wine Cellar
Accent on Wine
Avondale Wine + Cheese

Boutiques

The Skinny Dip
E Blackhurst
Hampden Clothing
Candlefish
Copper Penny
Old Whaling Company
House of Sage
Cannonborough Collective
Julep Charleston
Bubbles Gift Shoppe
Gwynn's of Mt. Pleasant
Out of Hand
Zinnia
Celadon Home
Erika Lynn Studio and Boutique
Monkee's of Mt. Pleasant
The Pink Crocodile
Apricot Lane Boutique
Francesca's
East Winds
Rhodes Boutique
Carolina Girls

