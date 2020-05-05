Celebrate mom with local Mother's Day gifts 

click to enlarge
At the City Paper, we love our moms - and yours, too. Since everyone's last minute gift savior, Amazon Prime, has some items backordered, we put together this list of local retailers doing Mother's Day specials. Get her something that will make her forget about the coronavirus — at least for the day.
Croghan's Jewel Box
has custom engraved heart charm bracelets, gold-filled Jannet pendant necklaces, Charleston rice bead necklaces and bracelets, and more that would make the perfect gift for mom.
Seyahan
has high quality jewelry starting at $50 and up.
Zinnia
has custom and local goods, jewelry, gifts, decor, and more. Order online and get it shipped to your door or pick it up with curbside service.
Grit and Grace Studio
has handmade Lowcountry jewelry, decoupage oyster shell dishes and jewelry. For every one dish sold, ten oyster shells return to Lowcountry waters.
Candlefish
has fresh floral candles perfect for spring with virtual shopping and curbside pickup available.
Erika Lynn Studio and Boutique
has locally made handbags, jewelry, and accessories with personal shopping, gift wrapping, and gift cards available.
Gwynn's
has upscale gifts for the discerning mom, including designer clothing, fine jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, and more. They are offering 20 percent off store and site-wide using code GWYNNS20.
Here are some other local businesses with gifts for mom:
Florists
The Greenery Florist
The Flower Cottage
Keepsakes Florist
Charleston Flower Market
Tiger Lily Florist
Out of the Garden
Abide A While Garden Boutique
Belva's Flower Shop
Creech's Florist
Roadside Blooms
Charleston Florist
Sweets
Jestine's Sweet Shop
Christophe Artisan Chocolatier
Market Street Sweets
Carmella's
Macaroon Boutique
Sugar Bakeshop
Bakehouse Charleston
Cupcake DownSouth
The Cake Stand
Sweet Julep's
Bar & Cocoa
Sweeteeth Chocolate
Cocoa Academic
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Charleston Bakery
Swank Deserts
Christophe's Macaron et Chocolat
Cafe of Sweet Abundance
Gala Deserts
Charleston Chocolatiers
Wine
The Wine Shop of Charleston
Edmund's Oast Exchange
Graft Wine Shop
Charleston Winery
Monarch Wine Merchants
Joesephine
Bottles
The Wine Bar
Wine Cellar
Accent on Wine
Avondale Wine + Cheese
Boutiques
The Skinny Dip
E Blackhurst
Hampden Clothing
Candlefish
Copper Penny
Old Whaling Company
House of Sage
Cannonborough Collective
Julep Charleston
Bubbles Gift Shoppe
Gwynn's of Mt. Pleasant
Out of Hand
Zinnia
Celadon Home
Erika Lynn Studio and Boutique
Monkee's of Mt. Pleasant
The Pink Crocodile
Apricot Lane Boutique
Francesca's
East Winds
Rhodes Boutique
Carolina Girls