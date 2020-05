Celebrate mom with local Mother's Day gifts 

click to enlarge Provided

At the City Paper, we love our moms - and yours, too. Since everyone's last minute gift savior, Amazon Prime, has some items backordered, we put together this list of local retailers doing Mother's Day specials. Get her something that will make her forget about the coronavirus — at least for the day. Croghan's Jewel Box has custom engraved heart charm bracelets, gold-filled Jannet pendant necklaces, Charleston rice bead necklaces and bracelets, and more that would make the perfect gift for mom. Seyahan has high quality jewelry starting at $50 and up. Zinnia has custom and local goods, jewelry, gifts, decor, and more. Order online and get it shipped to your door or pick it up with curbside service. Grit and Grace Studio has handmade Lowcountry jewelry, decoupage oyster shell dishes and jewelry. For every one dish sold, ten oyster shells return to Lowcountry waters. Candlefish has fresh floral candles perfect for spring with virtual shopping and curbside pickup available. Erika Lynn Studio and Boutique has locally made handbags, jewelry, and accessories with personal shopping, gift wrapping, and gift cards available. Gwynn's has upscale gifts for the discerning mom, including designer clothing, fine jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, and more. They are offering 20 percent off store and site-wide using code GWYNNS20.Here are some other local businesses with gifts for mom:The Greenery FloristThe Flower CottageKeepsakes FloristCharleston Flower MarketTiger Lily FloristOut of the GardenAbide A While Garden BoutiqueBelva's Flower ShopCreech's FloristRoadside BloomsCharleston FloristJestine's Sweet ShopChristophe Artisan ChocolatierMarket Street SweetsCarmella'sMacaroon BoutiqueSugar BakeshopBakehouse CharlestonCupcake DownSouthThe Cake StandSweet Julep'sBar & CocoaSweeteeth ChocolateCocoa AcademicNothing Bundt CakesCharleston BakerySwank DesertsChristophe's Macaron et ChocolatCafe of Sweet AbundanceGala DesertsCharleston ChocolatiersThe Wine Shop of CharlestonEdmund's Oast ExchangeGraft Wine ShopCharleston WineryMonarch Wine MerchantsJoesephineBottlesThe Wine BarWine CellarAccent on WineAvondale Wine + CheeseThe Skinny DipE BlackhurstHampden ClothingCandlefishCopper PennyOld Whaling CompanyHouse of SageCannonborough CollectiveJulep CharlestonBubbles Gift ShoppeGwynn's of Mt. PleasantOut of HandZinniaCeladon HomeErika Lynn Studio and BoutiqueMonkee's of Mt. PleasantThe Pink CrocodileApricot Lane BoutiqueFrancesca'sEast WindsRhodes BoutiqueCarolina Girls